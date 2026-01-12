Robert Vadra wished his wife, MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, on her 54th birthday, praising her work in parliament. He revealed celebrations are on hold as she is away caring for someone critically ill, highlighting her sense of responsibility.

MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's husband, Robert Vadra, on Monday extended birthday greetings to his wife and expressed his pride in her. Recognising her accomplishment as a parliamentarian and her ability to raise people's issues with strength and conviction, he appreciated the grace and dignity with which Priyanka Gandhi always carries herself.

'Proud of you': Vadra's Facebook Message

Through a Facebook Post, he also said there will be no celebrations for the Congress MP's birthday, as she is currently away caring for someone in critical condition. He prayed for Priyanka Gandhi's "happiness, peace, and good health" this year and promised to be with her at all times. He also mentioned their son's current engagement and his journey toward having a family life of his own.

In the Facebook Post, he said "Birthday Greetings, P. Quite a year it's been... and I'm so proud of you -- now a parliamentarian, raising the people's issues with strength and conviction, yet always with grace, dignity, and that beautiful smile. We aren't celebrating your special day today, as you are away caring for someone in a critical stage. You have always known what truly matters and have consistently placed responsibility above celebration. I know your presence and support will make a difference, and that only deepens our pride in you. I pray that the year ahead brings you happiness, peace, and good health. I remain by your side -- in good times and in challenging ones -- always. Especially as the years ahead unfold, with our son now engaged and beginning his own journey into family life. Wow... it truly has been a lifetime together. Always."

Birthday Banners at AICC HQ

Posters were also put up outside the All India Congress Committee (AICC) Headquarters in Delhi to wish Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra a happy 54th birthday.

Robert Vadra's Message on X

In a similar X post, he said, "Happy Birthday P.....Wishing you lots of love, all happiness and super health each day, in the best years ahead. Stay safe, and keep your contagious laughter, enthusiasm, kindness and strength spreading as it gives me, the kids and all around you a reason to live each day, and makes us proud to be part of your life. I pray to God that all the plans you have made for the future for the people this year are fulfilled, and God also gives you courage and strength to raise your voice for the public in parliament and throughout the nation, without fear, you fulfill your responsibilities towards society.Keep smiling and shining as you always do big hugs, kisses and all my love..." (ANI)