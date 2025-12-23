Robert Vadra has urged political parties to rise above politics and tackle Delhi's severe air pollution. With the AQI in the 'hazardous' category, he stressed the urgent need for collective action and concrete solutions to the growing crisis.

Businessman Robert Vadra on Tuesday expressed concern over the deteriorating air quality in the national capital, saying that all political parties must rise above politics and work collectively to address the serious issue of air pollution in Delhi. Speaking to ANI, Robert Vadra highlighted the gravity of the situation and stressed the urgent need for concrete solutions. "We must do something about pollution in our capital. We need to find a solution to this problem. We should keep our politics aside and do something," he said.

Severe Pollution and Official Response

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi was recorded in the 'hazardous' category on Tuesday morning, significantly impacting visibility and daily life. According to official data, the AQI level surged to 413 at around 8 am, indicating severe health risks, especially for children, the elderly, and those with respiratory conditions.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), air quality in certain areas of the National Capital Region (NCR) spiked to 'severe' levels. Multiple parts of the city continued to witness alarmingly high pollution levels.

In view of the worsening air quality, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has invoked all actions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage-IV across Delhi-NCR. These measures include strict restrictions on construction activities, movement of certain vehicles and enhanced enforcement to curb pollution sources.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Government has taken a series of steps aimed at controlling rising pollution levels in the capital. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta reiterated that the government is committed to enforcing a zero-tolerance policy against all sources of pollution and is closely monitoring the situation to protect public health.

Christmas Greetings

Additionally, Robert Vadra extended his greetings on Christmas. Speaking about the festive season, he said, "This is a festive time. Everyone should come together... I extend my best wishes to all for their good health and Christmas. I have come here on a spiritual journey. I do charity work and receive blessings from all the priests," he said.

Christmas falls on December 25 every year, and is celebrated with joy, happiness, and compassion. It marks the birth of Jesus Christ and echoes the message of peace, love, and harmony. On this occasion, families gather to celebrate by sharing meals, exchanging gifts, singing Christmas carols, and spreading joy during the winter season. Churches hold special prayers and masses, creating an atmosphere of faith, hope, and unity. The festival is observed with great enthusiasm across the world and holds special significance for the Christian community. (ANI)