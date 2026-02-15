A jewellery shop in Delhi's R.K. Puram was burgled after staff accidentally left gold and silver items outside the strong room. In another raid, police busted an illegal 'satta' racket in Anand Parbat, arresting one person with cash and betting slips.

Jewellery Shop Burgled in R.K. Puram

A burglary was reported at a jewellery shop in the Sector-6 market of R.K. Puram during the intervening night of February 13-14. According to the complainant, several gold and silver items were allegedly stolen after they were accidentally left outside the shop's strong room during the closing hours. Upon inspection, the strong room locker was found intact and secure, suggesting the thieves stole only the unsecured valuables. While the exact value of the stolen property is still being determined, Delhi Police has registered a case under FIR under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanita section 305/331(4). Further Details are awaited.

Police Bust Illegal Betting Racket in Anand Parbat

In a separate incident, the Anti-Narcotics Cell of the Central District conducted a targeted operation to dismantle criminal networks involved in illegal betting across the national capital. Acting on specific and credible intelligence, police teams conducted a well-planned raid to disrupt an active 'satta' racket operating within the Anand Parbat area. The drive is part of a larger initiative to curb organised crime and betting syndicates in the city.

During this drive, specific and credible secret information was received regarding an active satta racket operating from Transit Camp, Anand Parbat, Delhi. During the raid, one accused, Shahzad, aged 33 years and a resident of Transit Camp, Anand Parbat, Delhi, was apprehended. He was found to be actively involved in operating the illegal Chidiya-Kabootar satta racket from the premises in question.

During the personal and spot search of the accused, cash amounting to ₹17,580/-, satta slips, a slip pad and pen, and a Chidiya-Kabootar betting chart were recovered from his possession. All the recovered articles have been seized and taken into possession as case property. Accordingly, a case under the FIR Gambling Act, PS Anand Parbat, was registered.