Uttar Pradesh Minister Danish Azad Ansari on Wednesday dismissed RJD leader Jagdanand Singh's allegations against the Election Commission regarding EVMs, calling them "irresponsible statements". Ansari attributed these comments to the RJD, Congress, and Samajwadi Party's frustration over their election defeat in Bihar.

"The RJD, Congress, and Samajwadi Party are frustrated by their election defeat and are making irresponsible statements," Ansari told ANI, suggesting the RJD and its allies are struggling to accept their electoral setback.

RJD's Allegations and ECI's Rebuttal

The controversy arose when senior RJD leader Jagdanand Singh alleged that each EVM used in the recent Bihar polls was "pre-loaded with 25,000 votes" before voting began. The ECI immediately refuted the claim as "technically impossible" and "procedurally false," citing statutory records and mock poll certificates signed by RJD's own agents that confirmed zero votes at the beginning of the process.

'Accept The Mandate,' Says Minister

The BJP leader asserted that the opposition's failure to accept the democratic outcome reflected poorly on their politics, directly linking their statements to their electoral loss. Ansari emphasised that the people of Bihar have given a clear mandate, which should be accepted.

He warned that such statements would lead to further losses for these parties, citing potential defeats in Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. He firmly stated, "The people of Bihar have given a clear mandate, which must be accepted by all... Such statements are the reason for their loss, and the public will not accept them in the future. In Uttar Pradesh as well as in West Bengal, they will face the same defeat."

After the recently concluded assembly elections in Bihar, the ruling NDA government secured a thumping majority, winning 202 seats in the 243-member House. Nitish Kumar will take oath as Chief Minister of Bihar for the 10th time tomorrow.