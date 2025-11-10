Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh launched a blistering attack on RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, stating his party is 'nowhere' in the Bihar polls. Singh criticised the 15-year Lalu-Rabri rule, alleging they established a 'kidnapping business'.

Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh on Monday launched a blistering attack on Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav, saying that his party stands nowhere after the conclusion of the first phase of the Bihar assembly elections. "Hawabaazi karne ki unn logo ko aadat hai. Hawa main rehte hai. They are nowhere in the first phase of elections held on 121 seats. They will not be visible in Bihar after November 14. He knows that the public won't give him a chance, and that's why he is saying anything," Singh told ANI.

Singh attacks RJD's 15-year 'dark' rule

He further criticised the RJD leadership, including former Bihar Chief Ministers Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi, saying that Bihar was kept in darkness during 15 years of their rule. He also alleged that Tejashwi's family earned huge capital from the "kidnapping business". "His father and mother did a lot of work in 15 years of their rule. They transformed roads into potholes. His father used to keep Bihar in darkness. There was no electricity. Nobody wanted to leave their house after 7 pm. They did all this work. The kidnapping business was established, which made their family rich. He (Tejashwi) bought a house of Rs 500 crore in Delhi when he was a minor," Singh said.

"It is said that a person learns from the culture and environment he sees at home," he added.

Tejashwi promises transformation, development

His remarks come after Tejashwi earlier claimed that the Mahagathbandhan needs 20 months to do what the Nitish Kumar government failed to do in 20 years. Tejashwi, the Chief Ministerial candidate of the Mahagathbandhan, stated today that the state is poised for transformation and will become the most developed state.

Addressing a press conference in Patna, Tejashwi Yadav said, "Bihar will become the most developed state. It saw no success in the last 20 years. Now, after November 14, Bihar will list out its success. There will be food processing units, agro-based industry, facilities for education, medical and opportunities to earn money. There will be IT hubs and educational cities. Superspeciality hospitals will be built. We will make sure no Bihari has to go to another state."

Second phase of polling on November 11

In the first phase, polling was held in 121 seats across 18 districts. Following a historic voter turnout in the first phase of polls, voting for 122 assembly constituencies across 20 districts in Bihar will be held during the second phase of the assembly elections on November 11.

These include 11 assembly seats in East Champaran, 10 each in Madhubani and Gaya, nine in West Champaran, eight in Sitamarhi, and seven each in Bhagalpur, Rohtas, Purnia, and Katihar. Six assembly seats will go to the polls in Araria and Aurangabad each.

In the second phase of the 2025 assembly polls, the NDA will face a major challenge in maintaining its dominance, particularly in its northern Bihar strongholds, including East Champaran, West Champaran, Sheohar, and Sitamarhi districts, where the ruling alliance currently holds sway over 30 assembly seats.

The results for the legislative assembly elections will be announced on November 14.