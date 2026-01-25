Lalu Prasad's daughter Rohini Acharya took a jibe at brother Tejashwi Yadav, calling him a 'puppet prince' after his appointment as RJD national working president. Elder brother Tej Pratap Yadav backed his sister's '100% correct' remarks.

RJD (Rashtriya Janata Dal) chief Lalu Prasad's daughter, Rohini Acharya, on Sunday took a veiled jibe at his brother Tejashwi Yadav, referring to him as a "puppet of infiltrator gang" after the latter's appointment as RJD's national working president. In a post on X, Rohini, without naming Tejashwi Yadav, congratulated him for "coronation" while referring to him as a "katputli bane shehzada (prince turned puppet)" of an "infiltrator gang."

सियासत के शिखर - पुरुष की गौरवशाली पारी का एक तरह से पटाक्षेप , ठकुरसुहाती करने वालों और " गिरोह - ए - घुसपैठ " को उनके हाथों की "कठपुतली बने शहजादा" की ताजपोशी मुबारक .. — Rohini Acharya (@RohiniAcharya2) January 25, 2026 "The pinnacle of politics - in a way, the grand finale of a man's glorious innings, congratulations to the sycophants and the 'Infiltrator Gang' on the coronation of the 'prince turned puppet in their hands'," she said.

Tej Pratap Backs Sister's Remarks

Jan Shakti Janata Dal chief and Tejashwi Yadav's elder brother, Tej Pratap Yadav, agreed with his sister's remarks. "The tweet she made is absolutely 100% correct," Tej Pratap Yadav told reporters. However, he backed his father, Lalu Yadav's decision to appoint Tejashwi as RJD's national working president. "If he (Lalu Yadav) has taken this decision, he must have felt it was the right thing to do. So that's good. Our people are moving forward," he said.

"He has been given the responsibility, so he should fulfil his responsibility. What else can we say? Whoever gets a responsibility should fulfil it," he added.

Family Feud on Public Display

Tejashwi Yadav's appointment as the new national working president of RJD has put the family feud on public display. Rohini Acharya's relationship hit rock bottom after the RJD's poor showing in the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, with Rohini alleging physical and verbal abuse, including a "slipper being raised" to hit her during a party review meeting.

Tej Pratap Yadav's relationship with the family deteriorated after he was expelled from the family and party last year over a Facebook post in which he claimed to be in a relationship. The incident revived discussions around his past marital issues, including his ongoing divorce case with Aishwarya Rai, granddaughter of former Bihar CM Daroga Rai. (ANI)