BJP's Niranjan Jyoti slammed the RJD family feud, saying their 'daughters are not safe'. Meanwhile, Tej Pratap Yadav warned 'traitors' after his sister Rohini Acharya was allegedly 'insulted' following RJD's poor election performance.

BJP Leader Slams RJD Family Feud

BJP leader Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti, who has been appointed as the BJP's co-observer for the election of the leader of the legislative party in Bihar, reacted to the feud in the Lalu Prasad Yadav family and said the "daughters of RJD were not safe in their homes". Speaking to reporters upon her arrival at Patna airport on Tuesday evening, Jyoti said, "Their (RJD) daughters are not safe in their homes, how will they protect the daughters of Bihar... I salute the people of Bihar who have voted for the NDA for development...PM Modi and all the senior leaders of the NDA will be coming to Patna for the oath-taking ceremony..."

Tej Pratap Yadav Vows Retribution

Condemning the alleged "mistreatment" and "abuse" on his sister Rohini Acharya within the family, Janshakti Janata Dal (JJD) chief Tej Pratap Yadav launched a scathing attack on political rivals indirectly naming them as "Jaichand", warning that the "traitors would surely have to pay the price for this misconduct". The JJD leader alleged that his sister, Rohini Acharya, was "insulted" and asserted that he "would not tolerate any insult to his sister under any circumstances".

Sharing the X post, Tej Pratap said his party would not remain silent over what he described as "misconduct" towards his sister. "We will not tolerate the insult to our sister under any circumstances; the traitors will surely have to pay the price for this misconduct!" he wrote. He also shared a poster on X stating, "The mistreatment meted out to our Rohini Didi by the Jaichands has shaken our hearts to the core."

RJD's Election Woes and Internal Strife

Rohini Acharya's decision to leave politics has created a stir in Bihar's political circles, following the Rashtriya Janata Dal's poor showing in the recent assembly elections, where the party won only 25 seats out of over 140 contested in the 243-member house. This development has sent shockwaves through Bihar politics, with many speculating about the future of the Lalu family's political dynasty. Rohini's allegations have also raised questions about the internal dynamics of the RJD and the role of family members in the party. (ANI)