Riya Kumari murder case: Police arrest Jharkhand actor's husband in highway robbery bid

    Riya Kumari murder case: According to the police, Riya Kumari, also known as Isha Aliya, was killed on National Highway 16 in West Bengal's Howrah district in the early hours of Wednesday while travelling to Kolkata with her husband, Prakash Kumar and two-year-old daughter.

    First Published Dec 29, 2022, 1:52 PM IST

    A day after Jharkhand actor and YouTuber Riya Kumari was killed in an armed robbery, police arrested her husband, Prakash Kumar, on Thursday, December 29, 2022. 

    According to the police, Riya Kumari, also known as Isha Aliya (her screen name), was killed on National Highway 16 in West Bengal's Howrah district in the early hours of Wednesday while travelling to Kolkata with her husband, Prakash Kumar and two-year-old daughter.

    Her husband, Prakash, informed police that she was killed by a group of three men who attacked them when he stopped the vehicle to relieve himself near the Mahisherkha in the Bagnan police station area.

    Police arrested Prakash after interrogating him on Wednesday night in response to a complaint from Riya Kumari's family. 
        
    Police added that he had been charged with murder under section sections 302 (murder), 201 (giving false information), 498A (Husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) and various sections of the Arms Act. Also, the search for others involved in the case is underway. 

    Riya Kumari, a Jharkhand native, was a famous face in Nagpuri music videos on YouTube, in addition to acting in a few Nagpuri films. She lived in Ranchi's Morabadi area and was known in the film industry for being very soft-spoken.

    Her husband, Prakash Kumar, who identified himself as a producer, informed police that around 6:00 am, a gang of three men attacked him and attempted to rob him of his belongings. When his wife rushed to help him, they shot her and fled the scene. 

    Additionally, he informed police that he took his wife to the vehicle and drove about 3 kilometres to seek help. When he saw some people along the Kulgachia-Pirtala highway, he told them about the incident.

    According to police, these locals helped Kumar to take his wife to the SCC Medical College and Hospital in Uluberia, where doctors pronounced her dead.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Dec 29, 2022, 1:52 PM IST
