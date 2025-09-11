India faces a growing obesity crisis. Rising fast among children, teenagers and adults, poor diets, less physical activity and aggressive marketing are driving the surge. Experts call for urgent government and community action.

India is facing a serious health problem. Obesity is rising very fast among children, teenagers and adults. According to a recent UNICEF report, obesity is now the most common form of malnutrition in school-aged children and teenagers worldwide. For the first time, it has passed underweight in numbers. This problem is growing not just in rich countries but also in India and other low and middle-income nations.

Obesity rising fast in children and adults

The UNICEF Child Nutrition Global Report 2025 shows that nearly 1 in 10 children around the world, or about 188 million children, live with obesity. Earlier, obesity was seen as a problem only in rich countries. Now, it is spreading quickly in poorer nations like India.

In South Asia, the situation is alarming. In 2000, the number of overweight children was very low. But by 2022, it had increased almost five times in children aged 5-9 years, 10-14 years and 15-19 years.

In India, the National Family Health Survey (NFHS) data shows a sharp rise in overweight and obesity cases. Among under-five children, the rate increased by 127%, from 1.5% in 2005-06 to 3.4% in 2019-21. Teenagers are also affected. Overweight and obesity in adolescent girls went up by 125% (from 2.4% to 5.4%). In boys, it increased by 288% (from 1.7% to 6.6%).

The problem is not limited to children. Among adults, the number of overweight and obese women rose by 91%, from 12.6% to 24.0%. In men, it increased by 146%, from 9.3% to 22.9%. This shows that obesity is becoming a major health crisis in India.

The future looks worse without action

By 2030, India is expected to have over 27 million children and teenagers aged 5 to 19 living with obesity. This will make up 11% of the global total, according to the report. If urgent steps are not taken, the situation will worsen.

The World Obesity Federation estimated that in 2019, the cost of obesity-related diseases in India was nearly $29 billion. This was about 1% of India’s total economy or GDP. By 2060, this could rise to $839 billion or 2.5% of GDP.

Why is obesity rising so fast?

Several reasons explain this rapid increase in obesity.

First, the report points to unhealthy diets as the main cause. India has seen a huge rise in Ultra Processed Food (UPF) sales. These are foods high in sugar, fat and salt, like packaged snacks, sugary drinks and fast food. Between 2006 and 2019, UPF sales grew from $900 million to $37.9 billion, increasing by over 33% every year. From 2011 to 2021, UPF retail sales grew by 13.7% annually.

Second, aggressive marketing by food companies is targeting children and teenagers. Ads show unhealthy snacks as fun and attractive, influencing young people’s food choices.

Third, poor early-life nutrition plays a role. Many children do not get enough breastfeeding or healthy food when they are very young. Social and gender norms in India make the problem worse. Girls and women often eat last and least, which adds to malnutrition.

Also, today's children are less active. They spend more time in front of screens and less time playing outside. This leads to less physical exercise, contributing to obesity.

Health risks linked to obesity

Dr William Joe, an expert at the Institute of Economic Growth in Delhi, said that obesity is not easy to reverse once it starts in childhood or adolescence. It often continues into adulthood. This increases the risk of serious diseases like diabetes, heart problems, high blood pressure and certain types of cancer.

Obesity also has economic and mental impacts. Families may spend a lot of their savings on medical care. Children and teenagers with obesity may face bullying, low self-esteem and mental stress.

What is India doing to fight obesity?

India has started several important programs to fight malnutrition and obesity. The Fit India Movement and Eat Right India campaign encourage healthy eating and physical activity. The POSHAN Abhiyaan 2.0 aims to improve nutrition for mothers and children.

Schools now have guidelines to limit sugar and oil use. The government asks schools and offices to display sugar and oil boards to create awareness.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his Independence Day speech, advised families to reduce their use of cooking oil by 10%. He stressed that small changes in daily life can greatly improve public health.

India was the first lower-middle-income country to adopt the World Health Organization’s policy to limit harmful trans-fats. This helps reduce unhealthy fats in food and promotes better diets through 'Eat Right' schools.

Experts call for stronger action

Arjan De Wagt, UNICEF India’s Deputy Representative for Programmes, said India must act fast. Without strong policies, the problem will grow bigger. These policies include:

Easy-to-understand nutrition labels on food packages

Strict rules to stop unhealthy food marketing aimed at children

Health taxes on sugary drinks and junk food

Teaching children and teenagers about good nutrition

He added that governments, civil society, businesses and community leaders must all work together. Every child has the right to good nutrition and a healthy life.

Obesity in India is no longer a problem of the rich. It is affecting everyone, especially children and teenagers. The rise in unhealthy food, lack of physical activity and poor early nutrition are key reasons.

If India does not take stronger steps now, millions of children will grow up with poor health, facing serious diseases and life challenges. The time to act is now, before this silent health crisis gets worse.