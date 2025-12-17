The Supreme Court transferred its suo moto case on the RG Kar Medical College rape to the Calcutta High Court, noting the HC is already monitoring it. The court also ordered the CBI to share its investigation report with the victim's parents.

SC Transfers Suo Moto Case to Calcutta High Court

The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered the transfer of the suo moto case it had initiated to monitor the investigation and other issues including formation of a National Task Force (NTF) in connection with the rape of a trainee doctor in RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, to the Calcutta High Court.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

A bench of Justices M.M. Sundresh and Satish Chandra Sharma has also directed that a copy of the status report of the investigation carried out by the CBI in the matter be handed over to the parents of the deceased victim, after the counsel representing them, Senior Advocate Karuna Nundy, sought the same.

The bench verbally noted that it's better for the Calcutta High Court to take up these issues, as it is already monitoring the matter. "It's better for the High Court to monitor and do things", the bench said.

Arguments on National Task Force and Pending Issues

Senior advocate Karuna Nundy, appearing for 50,000 doctors and the victim's parents, urged the Supreme Court to hold at least one hearing on issues relating to the National Task Force and other pending matters, stating that the top court had earlier stressed the need for a national consensus on remedial measures to ensure doctors' safety in India.

However, the bench was of the view that it's appropriate for the Calcutta High Court to take up all issues as it has already begun monitoring the investigation and the prosecutions in the matter. It noted that the High Court is also a constitutional court, well-equipped to deal with all issues involved in the matter.

The Solicitor General of India (SGI) Tushar Mehta, also submitted that even the issues related to the NTF can be taken care of by the High Court.

The Supreme Court had, in March this year, granted the parents of the victim in the RG Kar Medical College rape and murder case the liberty to approach the Calcutta High Court, where their plea had already been filed. A bench led by former Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna had allowed the deceased victims' parents to approach the Calcutta High Court, noting that a single judge bench of the High Court is monitoring the case. (ANI)