The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear a petition filed by Ashoka University professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad, who was arrested by Haryana Police over remarks on Operation Sindoor.

A bench comprising Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice Augustine George Masih took note of the submissions of senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the associate professor, and said the pleas will be listed for hearing May 20 or May 21.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal argued that Mahmudabad was arrested for making "patriotic statements."

Mahmudabad, who heads the Political Science department at Ashoka University in Sonipat, was arrested on Sunday at his residence in Delhi, reportedly over a social media post on Operation Sindoor.

Haryana Deputy Commissioner of Police Narender Kadyan said two FIRs were lodged against Mahmudabad at the Rai police station in Sonipat -- one based on a complaint from the chairperson of Haryana State Commission for Women, Renu Bhatia, and the other on the complaint of a village sarpanch.

The complaint was lodged on stringent charges, including endangering sovereignty and integrity, for his social media posts related to Operation Sindoor.

The operation, launched on May 7, targeted terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir following the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam.

Haryana Women Commission

The Haryana State Commission for Women had recently sent a notice to the associate professor questioning his remarks, though Mahmudabad had maintained that they were "misunderstood" and asserted that he had exercised his fundamental right to freedom of speech.

Haryana Commission for Women Chairperson Renu Bhatia on Sunday thanked the Chief Minister and Haryana Police for taking action against Ashoka University professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad. Bhatia said he used abusive language against women in uniform, which is unacceptable, and called for strict action.

Bhatia also urged that the university should remove him as soon as possible so that the daughters studying humanities and political science under this professor do not go in the wrong direction.