Telangana CM Revanth Reddy criticised BRS for obstructing the Assembly session, alleging the opposition feared their 'misdeeds' on land issues would be exposed. The Speaker suspended over 20 BRS MLAs for disrupting the House and raising slogans.

CM Reddy Accuses BRS of Stalling Assembly Session

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Wednesday criticised BRS for allegedly obstructing the Assembly session, alleging that the opposition conspired to stall the session, fearing their misdeeds would come to light during the debates on the land issues.

During the debate on 22 A prohibited list in the Assembly, the CM accused the BRS of creating pandemonium in the house, fearing that issues such as the plundering of government lands, fee reimbursement, the drought situation, and the occult rituals performed by some individuals would come up for debate.

BRS MLAs Suspended After Ruckus, Insulting Speaker

CM Revanth Reddy took a broadside at the BRS members for not supporting the Speaker, who allowed them to attend even after the opposition members hurled abuses at the Chair. The BRS MLAs verbally abused the police, staged a semi-nude protest, and even insulted the Speaker.

The Speaker permitted them to attend the session, anticipating the BRS legislators would apologize to the Speaker and participate in the debate on people’s issues. Instead, the BRS MLAs created a ruckus in the House, and the Speaker was forced to suspend them. “Respecting the Speaker is a tradition for the members. The Speaker is the one who protects the rights of every member in the House.”

The Chief Minister pointed out that it was the previous government that formulated certain rules regarding the conduct of the House proceedings. The Speaker issued directives in accordance with those rules, and the police enforced the Speaker's directives at Gate No. 3.

CM Defends House Rules, Contrasts with Parliament

The CM objected to the Opposition leaders’ claim that Rahul Gandhi entered the Parliament wearing a black T-shirt. "The Lok Sabha Speaker did not impose such rules in Parliament. Had the Speaker issued orders prohibiting entry while wearing T-shirts bearing slogans, they would have complied."

Reddy Vows to Work for Poor, Accuses KCR of Looting State

CM Revanth Reddy highlighted the importance given to women in his government. “ Our government resolved to safeguard the self-respect of women and set a goal to 10 million women 'crorepatis'.

While addressing the Telangana Legislative Assembly, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy affirmed that his government would address all issues concerning the poor and accused former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) of looting the state's wealth. "I won't take anything with me, God has given me everything. I will work for the poor. He also said "Who is he (KCR) looting Telangana, coming from Bihar. He is looting everything Nizam gave us," said CM Revanth Reddy.

Suspension Follows BRS Demand for Law and Order Debate

CM Revanth Reddy's remarks came following the suspension of over 20 BRS MLAs for the remainder of the Monsoon Session for allegedly disrupting the House and raising slogans. The suspension came amid a ruckus when the BRS demanded discussion on the adjournment motion by KTR.

He had moved an adjournment motion in the Legislative Assembly seeking an immediate discussion on the alleged deterioration in the law and order situation in the state, including alleged threats against the Leader of the Opposition, K Chandrashekar Rao. KTR, along with other MLAs including T Harish Rao, G Jagadish Reddy, P Sabitha Indra Reddy, KP Vivekanand and Vijeyudu, submitted a notice under Rule 63 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Telangana Legislative Assembly. The notice sought discussion on the alleged “high-handedness/atrocities” by police against women MLAs, alleged death threats against KCR by Congress MLAs, and the overall law and order situation in Telangana.

Allegations of Land Irregularities Surface During Debate

During proceedings, Congress leader & Jubilee Hills MLA Naveen Yadav on Section 22A said, "Even while the court stay was in effect, government land records were tampered with, and 150 acres of bogus records were created and sold to multiple people. Among them is Junior N.T. Rama Rao. The land grabbers sold this government land to JR NTR too. An inquiry should be conducted into all the irregularities that took place in survey numbers 134 and 135 of Edulnagulapally, and strict action should be taken against those who committed fraud."

List of Suspended BRS MLAs

Suspended leaders include, BRS working president KT Rama Rao, deputy leader in the House T Harish Rao along with MLAs Anil Jadhav, G Jagdish Reddy, Kaushik Reddy, Madhavaram Krishna Rao, Kova Lakshmi, Manik Rao, Chinta Prabhakar, Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, Prashanth Reddy, Marri Rajshekhar Reddy, Palla Rajeshwari Reddy, P Sabita Indira Reddy, Kalvakuntla Sanjay, Talasani Srinivas Yadav, D Sudheer Reddy, Vakiti Sunitha Laxma Reddy, Kaleru Venkatesh, Vijeyudu and KP Vivekananda. (ANI)

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