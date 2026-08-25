BJP MLA Alleti Maheshwar Reddy targeted Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, alleging he insulted the people by hiding details of his US trip after the Centre denied permission. The CM had earlier blamed the Centre for political discrimination.

BJP MLA Slams CM, Demands Explanation for US Visit Denial

BJP MLA Alleti Maheshwar Reddy on Tuesday targeted Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy over the latter's remarks regarding the Centre's denial of permission for his official US visit, asserting that through his comments against the Centre, the Chief Minister allegedly insulted the four crore people of Telangana.

Speaking to ANI, Reddy demanded an explanation regarding the Centre denying permission for Reddy's official US visit, accusing the Telangana CM of concealing the full itinerary of the visit. "Regarding the remarks made by Revanth Reddy about his visa rejection and the allegations he has levelled against the Central Government, I wish to state that you have insulted the four crore people of Telangana. You ought to disclose the reason why your visa was rejected. Since you are undertaking a political tour using public funds from Telangana, it is your responsibility to share the full itinerary; yet, you have concealed the itinerary. You must first explain the reason for this...We maintain that the cancellation of your visa and the resulting cancellation of your tour constitute an insult to the people of Telangana. You owe the people of Telangana an explanation for this," said Reddy.

CM Reddy Blames Centre for 'Political Discrimination'

Maheshwar's remarks came after Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the Centre denied permission for his official US visit. He demanded that the Centre clarify the "political reasons" behind stopping the state delegation from undertaking the scheduled tour.

Addressing the press at the State Secretariat on Monday, the CM questioned the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) for permitting the England visit and denying permission to go to the USA on an official tour. The state government furnished every detail regarding the foreign tour to the Ministry of External Affairs. "We also submitted comprehensive details, but the ministry stated that his tour was being rejected due to political considerations," CM Reddy said, demanding the PM to explain the political reasons which put his USA tour.

Alleges Conspiracy to Obstruct Telangana's Development

Further, the Chief Minister accused the Prime Minister of adopting a biased and dismissive attitude towards Telangana and conspiring to obstruct Telangana's development. The CM pointed out that the Union government gave permission to the Gujarat Chief Minister to visit the US and Canada from August 17 to 28 to organise investment-related 'Vibrant Gujarat' programmes.

The Gujarati leadership is conspiring to obstruct Telangana's development, the CM questioned, for blocking him from visiting America as part of the 'TelanganaRising 2047' initiative. "This is an injustice inflicted upon the 4 crore Telangana people." CM Revanth Reddy alleged that the Centre blocked his US tour, fearing Telangana will surpass Gujarat in attracting investments.

The Centre obstructing the Telangana Chief Minister's tour amounts to opposing Telangana's development. "The Centre's attitude clearly disclosed discrimination against Telangana. Our MPs will raise this issue in Parliament. This is political discrimination and an attempt to stall Telangana's progress", the Chief Minister warned that the Centre might have blocked his tour, but they cannot stop from achieving the goals set by the state government by organising the 'Telangana Global Summit 2026' under the aegis of 'Invest Telangana' on December 8 and 9 this year.

The CM noted that the Central Government is a union of states and this embodies the democratic spirit of India. We formulated our foreign tour itinerary with a focus on education, sports, and investments. "Our concern is that the Centre's stance could result in Telangana missing out on potential investments. We will certainly exert pressure on the centre for the development of Telangana," he said. (ANI)