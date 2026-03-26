Telangana CM Revanth Reddy has ordered a revamp of Hyderabad's MMTS services to tackle declining ridership. He directed officials to increase train frequency, improve punctuality, and explore mini-buses for last-mile connectivity to stations.

CM orders revamp of MMTS services

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Thursday declared that the MMTS services within the Core Urban Region (CURE) of Hyderabad should be strengthened to meet the growing transport needs of the people. During the meeting, the Chief Minister inquired about the declining number of passengers utilising the MMTS train services in recent times. At a review of the MMTS services in Legislative Council hall today, the CM directed officials to increase the frequency of MMTS trains during peak office hours and ensure that services are operated with punctuality.

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Focus on last-mile connectivity and amenities

When the authorities brought to the notice of the CM the lack of direct RTC bus connectivity to MMTS stations, which are situated away from main roads, CM Revanth Reddy directed them to explore the feasibility of operating mini-buses to facilitate seamless last-mile connectivity for commuters. The Chief Minister also instructed the officials to provide necessary amenities for passengers at all MMTS stations. Commuters will opt for MMTS services only when good amenities are provided, the CM said.

Revenue generation and further study

Reviewing the revenue generation from MMTS services, the Chief Minister suggested the enhancement of self-generated revenue sources. The authorities were ordered to conduct a study and submit a report on the increase in passengers and improve amenities, alongside strengthening last-mile connectivity.

Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, Chief Secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao, MA&UD Special Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, R&B Secretary Vikas Raj, CM's Special Secretary Ajith Reddy, CM's Secretary Manik Raj, GHMC Commissioner R.V. Karnan, HUMTA ( Hyderabad Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority) MD Jeevan Babu and South Central Railway DCM Charan Naik attended the review meeting.

Musi Rejuvenation Project announced

Earlier, the Telangana Chief Minister announced that the state government is ready to constitute a Cabinet Sub Committee led by Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu and Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar on the Musi Rejuvenation Project. Speaking in the Legislative Council today, the Chief Minister said that the government formulated a roadmap for the development of Musi and assured that all the displaced will be provided rehabilitation.

"The state government gives its word through you to the residents of the Musi catchment area. We will not render anyone homeless. The state government will provide rehabilitation for everyone. It will elevate the standards required for a better way of life. It will provide education and healthcare. It will offer the necessary financial assistance to women's groups to engage in business. We will not leave anyone homeless," the CM said. (ANI)