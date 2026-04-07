Telangana CM Revanth Reddy expressed confidence in winning the next Assembly elections, criticising the BRS. He promised to develop Adilabad by 2034 and voiced alarm over the rising drug menace and cybercrimes affecting the state's youth.

Reddy Expresses Confidence, Targets BRS

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Monday expressed confidence that the "people's government" will return to power in the upcoming Assembly elections, while targeting the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) over development issues and outlining a vision to transform Adilabad by 2034.

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Addressing a public gathering in Pipri, Reddy said, "Some people are coming in the guise of Mareecha (demon). Yesterday and the day before, they went to Kodangal and Maheshwaram. They (BRS) are asking why the market yard has not been built? I am asking, why didn't you build it in ten years?"

Highlighting his government's performance, he added, "Our government has done many great things that you couldn't accomplish in ten years, and there are still things to be done."

Expressing confidence in electoral prospects, the Chief Minister said, "I am declaring from the stage of Pipri. It is the People's Government that will return to power in the coming Assembly elections. The People's Government will continue until 2034."

Vision 2034 for Adilabad

Outlining future plans for the region, Reddy said, "By 2034, we will transform Adilabad into a highly developed tourist hub, an industrial zone, and an educational centre."

Tackling Drug Menace and Cybercrime

Reddy also said that the increasing drug menace and cybercrimes have posed the biggest challenge to the police. The Chief Minister emphasised that the responsibility of curbing emerging crimes lies with the police forces. The nature of crime has now undergone a transformation, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) has emerged as a double-edged sword.

Youth Falling Prey to Drugs

Expressing serious concern over increasing drug abuse by the educated youth, the Chief Minister said that the government was making efforts to encourage the youth to divert their attention to sports by stopping them from visiting pubs and drug culture.

Unfortunately, some bright students are falling prey to drugs. The youth are drifting away from sports. Abandoning the playing fields is the biggest mistake committed by the youth.

The Chief Minister also said that the most worrying factor is youth addicted to drugs in the state of Punjab, which once provided valiant freedom fighters for India's independence.

CM Revanth Reddy said that Telangana will not turn into another Punjab. (ANI)