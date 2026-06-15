Telangana CM Revanth Reddy has accused Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy of intentionally blocking the Hyderabad Metro Phase 2 project. Reddy alleges that the Union Minister is withholding a sanctioned low-interest loan under political pressure.

CM Revanth Reddy Accuses Union Minister of Stalling Hyderabad Metro Briefing media personnel at the State Secretariat, the Chief Minister alleged that the Union Minister is weaponising his position to withhold a critical low-interest loan sanctioned by the Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC). He further charged that Kishan Reddy is operating under the political influence of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) to deliberately delay the capital city's development.Revanth Reddy maintained that the state government has rigorously cleared all administrative and transactional formalities to lock in the highly competitive fiscal package, but central clearance remains trapped in partisan gridlock."Why is Kishan Reddy not taking up the responsibility? We have completed all the transactions. I got this loan from IRFC at a 4 per cent interest rate. Will Kishan Reddy at least now release the amount or not? Why is Kishan Reddy not taking up the responsibility?" the Chief Minister questioned.Taking a sharp jibe at the Union Minister's understanding of central-state administrative mechanisms, Revanth Reddy openly questioned the rationale behind capping the development funds. "Now I am asking Kishan Reddy, what is the reason for you to hold the IRFC loan? Kishan Reddy does not have that much knowledge; it's KTR who is behind this to hold the loan," the Chief Minister asserted.The dispute highlights a growing operational impasse over the financial restructuring and route expansion of the Hyderabad Metro network, which the current Congress administration has been actively working to accelerate. According to the Chief Minister, while the international and institutional funding channels have been successfully established, coordinated stalling by the regional opposition and the state's central representation is preventing the deployment of capital on the ground.The aggressive posturing signals an intensifying war of words between the ruling Congress in Telangana and the central BJP leadership, threatening to deepen institutional friction over fiscal allocations and infrastructure clearances ahead of crucial legislative sessions. Revanth Reddy Challenges PM Modi, Calls BJP Govt 'Handicapped' Launching a direct challenge against the central leadership, Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy described the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government as a "physically handicapped government" that lacks a clear mandate and relies entirely on coalition allies to survive in power.Rejecting the opposition's demands for his resignation, the Chief Minister dared Prime Minister Narendra Modi to dissolve the Union Cabinet first, asserting that his own administration enjoys a comfortable and stable majority in Telangana."Moreover, I have the majority and do not depend on anyone. The BJP government is a physically handicapped government; they are depending on many political parties. So, they do not have a clear mandate," Revanth Reddy told reporters.Taking a firm stance against the continuous pressure from the state BJP unit, the Chief Minister stated that the treasury benches in New Delhi hold no ethical ground to question his position while running a dependent coalition at the Centre."They have to resign, then they can ask me to resign. They do not have any moral right to ask me to resign. I am ready to tender my resignation and my cabinet if PM Modi resigns and dissolves his government," the Chief Minister declared, adding that "political statements are not one-sided."The remarks come amid an intensifying war of words between the ruling Congress party in Telangana and the opposition BJP over regional governance, fiscal management, and welfare delivery systems. By contrasting the absolute majority of the Congress in the state assembly with the NDA's reliance on regional partners in the Lok Sabha, Revanth Reddy sought to project his government's administrative stability while putting the central BJP leadership on the defensive.The aggressive counter-offensive by the Chief Minister is expected to trigger a strong political reaction from both the state and central units of the BJP, escalating the ongoing turf war between Hyderabad and New Delhi.(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Escalating the political confrontation over urban infrastructure, Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Monday launched a direct offensive against Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy, accusing him of intentionally blocking the expansion of the multi-crore Hyderabad Metro Phase 2 project.Briefing media personnel at the State Secretariat, the Chief Minister alleged that the Union Minister is weaponising his position to withhold a critical low-interest loan sanctioned by the Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC). He further charged that Kishan Reddy is operating under the political influence of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) to deliberately delay the capital city's development.Revanth Reddy maintained that the state government has rigorously cleared all administrative and transactional formalities to lock in the highly competitive fiscal package, but central clearance remains trapped in partisan gridlock."Why is Kishan Reddy not taking up the responsibility? We have completed all the transactions. I got this loan from IRFC at a 4 per cent interest rate. Will Kishan Reddy at least now release the amount or not? Why is Kishan Reddy not taking up the responsibility?" the Chief Minister questioned.Taking a sharp jibe at the Union Minister's understanding of central-state administrative mechanisms, Revanth Reddy openly questioned the rationale behind capping the development funds. "Now I am asking Kishan Reddy, what is the reason for you to hold the IRFC loan? Kishan Reddy does not have that much knowledge; it's KTR who is behind this to hold the loan," the Chief Minister asserted.The dispute highlights a growing operational impasse over the financial restructuring and route expansion of the Hyderabad Metro network, which the current Congress administration has been actively working to accelerate. According to the Chief Minister, while the international and institutional funding channels have been successfully established, coordinated stalling by the regional opposition and the state's central representation is preventing the deployment of capital on the ground.The aggressive posturing signals an intensifying war of words between the ruling Congress in Telangana and the central BJP leadership, threatening to deepen institutional friction over fiscal allocations and infrastructure clearances ahead of crucial legislative sessions.Launching a direct challenge against the central leadership, Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy described the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government as a "physically handicapped government" that lacks a clear mandate and relies entirely on coalition allies to survive in power.Rejecting the opposition's demands for his resignation, the Chief Minister dared Prime Minister Narendra Modi to dissolve the Union Cabinet first, asserting that his own administration enjoys a comfortable and stable majority in Telangana."Moreover, I have the majority and do not depend on anyone. The BJP government is a physically handicapped government; they are depending on many political parties. So, they do not have a clear mandate," Revanth Reddy told reporters.Taking a firm stance against the continuous pressure from the state BJP unit, the Chief Minister stated that the treasury benches in New Delhi hold no ethical ground to question his position while running a dependent coalition at the Centre."They have to resign, then they can ask me to resign. They do not have any moral right to ask me to resign. I am ready to tender my resignation and my cabinet if PM Modi resigns and dissolves his government," the Chief Minister declared, adding that "political statements are not one-sided."The remarks come amid an intensifying war of words between the ruling Congress party in Telangana and the opposition BJP over regional governance, fiscal management, and welfare delivery systems. By contrasting the absolute majority of the Congress in the state assembly with the NDA's reliance on regional partners in the Lok Sabha, Revanth Reddy sought to project his government's administrative stability while putting the central BJP leadership on the defensive.The aggressive counter-offensive by the Chief Minister is expected to trigger a strong political reaction from both the state and central units of the BJP, escalating the ongoing turf war between Hyderabad and New Delhi. Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source