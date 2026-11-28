Retired High Court judges have assumed administrative control of the Thiruparankundram temple, as devotees perform rituals amidst ongoing legal and administrative disputes regarding the site's annual Karthigai Deepam lamp lighting ceremony.

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 28 (ANI): A group of women devotees took part in the ‘Paal Kudam’ ritual, carrying pots of milk as offerings to the deity, ahead of the ceremonial Karthigai Deepam lighting at Thiruparankundram Hill on Saturday. Retired High Court judges Justice S. Vaidyanathan and Justice V. Parthiban, appointed as receivers to take over the administration of the Arulmigu Subramaniaswamy Temple, held consultations with priests inside the temple office regarding the timing of the lamp lighting. Locals and devotees welcomed the two former judges at the temple, while priests and devotees moved towards the hill amid preparations for the Karthigai Deepam lighting. Meanwhile, CRPF personnel reached Thiruparankundram Murugan Temple. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi invoked Lord Murugan in a post on X. "Victory to Lord Murugan, wielder of the sacred spear! Victory to Lord Murugan, wielder of the sacred spear! Victory to Lord Murugan, wielder of the sacred spear!" PM Modi posted. The development comes amid an ongoing controversy over the lighting of the ceremonial lamp at the Deepathoon, with the Supreme Court appointing two retired Madras High Court judges, Justice S Vaidyanathan and Justice V Parthiban, as receivers to oversee the administration of the Arulmigu Subramaniaswamy Temple in Thiruparankundram. The two judges arrived at Madurai Airport on Saturday ahead of the scheduled ceremony. Speaking to reporters after his arrival, Justice S Vaidyanathan said he would first examine the Supreme Court's order before taking steps to implement its directions. "We have just received the order copy. Let me read it first to know what has been said, and I will implement it as per the order given. Other than that, I can't comment," he said. Ahead of the scheduled lighting later in the evening, Madurai Police Commissioner Rajendran, Kovil Batters Raja Battar and Swaminatha Batter, other temple batters and officials from various departments held a meeting with the retired judges at a hotel near Madurai Airport. Devotees visiting the Sri Subramania Swamy Temple welcomed the Supreme Court's direction and expressed hope that the ceremonial lamp would be lit peacefully. Several devotees also welcomed the deployment of central forces ahead of the ceremony. A devotee, Prasanna Kumari, thanked the Supreme Court for its order and said people in Thiruparankundram were happy with the development. She also recalled the efforts of those who had fought for the lighting of the ceremonial lamp. The controversy centres on the non-lighting of the Karthigai Deepam at the Deepathoon stone pillar, despite an interim order of the Supreme Court directing that the ceremonial lamp be lit at the location. The Maha Deepam was instead lit near the Uchi Pillaiyar Temple as part of the annual Karthigai Deepam festival on November 24, while police personnel were deployed near the Deepathoon.