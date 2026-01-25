On Republic Day 2026 eve, President Murmu approved the President's Medal for IG Yogendra Singh Rawat and the Medal for Meritorious Service for five other Uttarakhand Police personnel and two firemen. 31 CBI officers were also awarded.

On the eve of Republic Day 2026, President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday approved the conferment of the President's Medal for Distinguished Service (PSM) and the Medal for Meritorious Service (MSM) on officers and personnel of the Uttarakhand Police for their distinguished and commendable service.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Uttarakhand Police and Fire Service Awardees

According to information shared by the Uttarakhand Police Headquarters, Inspector General of Police Yogendra Singh Rawat, Personnel/Headquarters, Uttarakhand, has been awarded the President's Medal for Distinguished Service (PSM). The Medal for Meritorious Service (MSM) in Police Service has been awarded to Prabodh Kumar Ghildiyal, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Rudraprayag; Shivraj Singh, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Champawat; Jyoti Chauhan, Inspector, Civil Police, Vigilance Establishment, Dehradun Sector; Subhash Chandra, Inspector, Intelligence, Intelligence Headquarters, Uttarakhand; and Sajid Ali, Assistant Sub-Inspector, Civil Police, Uttarakhand Police Headquarters. In the Fire Service category, the MSM has been awarded to Girish Chandra Lohni and Mukesh Kumar Pokhariyal, both Leading Firemen posted in Dehradun district.

Director General of Police, Uttarakhand, Deepam Seth, congratulated all the medal recipients for their dedication and exemplary service, and wished them continued success in their future endeavours.

31 CBI Officers Awarded President's Police Medals

Earlier, a total of 31 officers of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) were awarded the prestigious President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service and the Police Medal for Meritorious Service on the occasion of the 77th Republic Day, according to the CBI. Six CBI officers, namely, Chandrasekar Venupillai, Head of Zone (Delhi Zone), Amit Srivastava, Superintendent of Police (SP Admin), Mukesh Sharma, Additional Superintendent of Police, Pramod Kumar Yati, Sub Inspector, Chaman Lal, Assistant Sub Inspector, and Ramu Golla, Head Constable, have been awarded with President's Police Medals for Distinguished Service.

Alongside, 25 officials have been awarded the Police Medal for Meritorious Service. The officers who have been awarded are Venkata Subba Reddy Chinnakondu, IPS, Head of Zone, (SC Zone), New Delhi, Sadanand Shankarrao Date, IPS, Deputy Inspector General, Manmohan Sharma, Deputy Legal Advisor, Baidyanath Samal, Additional Superintendent of Police, Kailash Sahu, Additional Superintendent of Police, Rubi Choudhary, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Manish Kumar Upadhyay, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Anmol Sachan, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Nishu Kushwaha, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Arijit Sinha, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Sharad Suresh Bhawar, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Thahir Abbas P, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Dharmendra Kumar, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Dharmender, Inspector, Deepti Vashista, Programmer, Narikote Nandini, Office Superintendent, Vinod Kumar, Assistant Sub-Inspector, Netram Chourasiya, Head Constable, Puran Mal Gujar, Head Constable, Bhola Roy, Head Constable, Babu Varghese, Head Constable, Vikram Singh, Head Constable, Sanjeev Kumar, Constable, Waikhom Rajesh Singh, Constable, and Rupendra Kumar, Constable.

Nationwide Medal Distribution

Out of 101 President's Medals for Distinguished Service (PSM), 89 have been awarded to the police service, five to the fire service, three to the Civil Defence and Home Guard Service and four to the correctional service.

Out of 756 Medals for Meritorious Service (MSM), 664 have been awarded to the police service, 34 to the fire service, 33 to the Civil Defence and Home Guard service and 25 to the correctional service. (ANI)