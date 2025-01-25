Republic Day parade 2025: Delhi Metro to begin train services at 3 am on January 26; check advisory

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has revised the timings of the metro train services on its network to accommodate the Republic Day celebration on January 26. The move aims to facilitate the public's attendance at the Republic Day ceremony at Kartavya Path in the national capital.

According to the latest advisory issued by DMRC, metro train services will commence earlier than the regular timings on all lines of the vast network in the national capital region.

"DELHI METRO SERVICES TO START EARLY AT 3 AM ON 26TH JANUARY FOR REPUBLIC DAY. As the nation celebrates the pride and spirit of Republic Day, Delhi Metro will commence its services at 3 AM on all lines on 26th January 2025 (Sunday) to help people reach Kartavya Path and witness the Republic Day ceremony. To ensure smooth travel for commuters, trains will operate at intervals of 30 minutes until 6 AM, after which, the regular timetable will be followed for the rest of the day," DMRC wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

"Passengers are encouraged to plan their travel accordingly and make use of the early metro services to avoid any last-minute inconvenience," it added.

Usually, services in the country's longest metro system begin after 5 am and continue until 11.30 pm, except for the Airport Express Line (AEL), which operates from 4.40 am to 11.40 pm.

Meanwhile, Anuj Dayal, Principal Executive Director, of Corporate Communications, DMRC said, "In view of the enhanced security arrangements ahead of Republic Day on 26th January, the security checks for passengers have been further intensified by CISF across the Metro stations till 27th January 2025."

