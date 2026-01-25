GRP and RPF conducted a joint security drive at Amritsar Railway Station ahead of Republic Day. The heightened measures follow the foiling of a major terror plot by Punjab Police, who arrested an operative of the banned BKI outfit.

Intensive Security Checks at Amritsar Railway Station

Ahead of the Republic Day celebrations tomorrow , a joint intensive checking drive was carried out at Amritsar Railway Station by the Government Railway Police (GRP) and the Railway Protection Force (RPF) on Sunday. Stringent security arrangements were put in place with passenger safety as the top priority. During the checks, thorough inspection of passengers and their luggage was conducted at platforms, waiting halls, and entry and exit points. Police personnel were deployed across every corner of the station, while dog squad teams conducted comprehensive searches.

Speaking to the mediapersons, GRP Deputy Police Officer Amarinder Singh said that security measures have been further strengthened in view of Republic Day. He stated that close surveillance is being maintained on every passenger entering or leaving the station, and any suspicious activity will not be tolerated. He appealed to passengers to cooperate with the police during checking and to immediately inform security personnel if they notice any suspicious person or object.

According to police officials, the checking drive will continue in the coming days to ensure that Republic Day is observed in a peaceful and secure manner.

Terror Plot Foiled Ahead of Republic Day

The Punjab Police had on Friday foiled a major terror conspiracy ahead of Republic Day celebrations with the State Special Operations Cell (SSOC), Amritsar, busting a terror module linked to the banned outfit Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) and arresting one operative.

According to the Punjab Police, the arrested accused was allegedly planning an imminent attack on a security establishment. Acting on specific intelligence, the SSOC recovered one hand grenade, a sophisticated pistol and ammunition from his possession, thereby averting a potentially serious terror strike in the run-up to January 26. (ANI)