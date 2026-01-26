The Republic Day parade commenced with the 'Dhwaj Formation' flypast, featuring four Mi-17 helicopters showering flower petals on Kartavya Path. Lt Gen Bhavnish Kumar leads the parade as Commander, with Maj Gen Navraj Dhillon as his deputy.

Dhwaj Formation's Aerial Salute

As the iconic Republic Day parade began in the national capital, the spectators were treated to an aerial formation, the 'Dhwaj Formation'. Approaching in a striking inverted 'Y' formation, four Mi-17 1V helicopters of the 129 Helicopter Unit soared gracefully overhead, proudly carrying the National Ensign, along with the Service Ensigns of the Indian Army, Indian Navy and the Indian Air Force. Leading the formation was Group Captain Alok Ahlawat, trooping the National Flag. The Deputy Formation Leader, Wing Commander Ashutosh Khanduri, follows with the Indian Army Ensign. To his left was Wing Commander Abhishek Malhotra, trooping the Indian Navy Ensign, while to his right was Wing Commander Abhishek Shukla, carrying the Indian Air Force Ensign. As the helicopters passed overhead, they showered flower petals along Kartavya Path, creating a moment of grace and reverence. This aerial salute offers a moving tribute to the nation and its people, adding colour, dignity and splendour to the Republic Day celebrations of 2026.

Parade Leadership

Parade Commander: Lt Gen Bhavnish Kumar

This was followed by the arrival of the Parade Commander, Lieutenant General Bhavnish Kumar, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal and Vishisht Sena Medal at the Kartavya Path. Commanding the parade, Lieutenant General Bhavnish Kumar is a second-generation officer who was commissioned into the 3rd Battalion, The Parachute Regiment on December 16, 1989. As the General passed the dais he smartly saluted the commander-in chief President Draupadi Murmu The General Officer has served with his battalion in High Altitude areas at Dras under Operation Rakshak, in counterinsurgency and counter terrorism operations in the North East under Operation Orchid, and in the Siachen Glacier under Operation Meghdoot, apart from serving twice with 50 (Independent) PARA Brigade. The General Officer has commanded the 5th Battalion, the Kumaon Regiment, as part of the Strike Corps and in a field area under a Mountain Division with its operational role in Sikkim. He has also commanded a Mountain Brigade in Jammu and Kashmir and a Reorganised Army Plains Infantry Division (RAPID STRIKE) on the Western Borders.

Parade Deputy Commander: Maj Gen Navraj Dhillon

His deputy to command the parade, Major General Navraj Dhillon, Vishisht Sena Medal, was commissioned into the 42 Armoured Regiment in December 1991. He is a third-generation Army officer, with the fourth generation also presently serving in the Indian Army. During his distinguished career, Major General Navraj Dhillon has held a wide range of command, staff, and instructional appointments. He has commanded the 42 Armoured Regiment and an Independent Armoured Brigade.

Gallantry Award Recipients

Following the Parade Commander, the recipients of India's highest gallantry awards, the Param Vir Chakra and the Ashok Chakra, arrived on the Kartavya Path. Subedar Major (Honorary Captain) Yogendra Singh Yadav, PVC (Retd) and Subedar Major Sanjay Kumar, PVC, have been conferred the Param Vir Chakra. Major General CA Pithawalia, AC (Retd), and Colonel D Sreeram Kumar, AC, have been conferred the Ashok Chakra.

About the Highest Gallantry Awards

The Param Vir Chakra is awarded for the most conspicuous act of bravery, valour and self-sacrifice in the face of the enemy, displayed by members of the Defence Forces. The Ashok Chakra is awarded for similar acts of gallantry, courage and self-sacrifice, performed other than in the face of the enemy.

Theme and Decorations

This year, Kartavya Path, stretching from Rashtrapati Bhawan to the National War Memorial, has been elaborately decorated to showcase India's remarkable journey. The celebrations will feature an extraordinary blend of the 150-year legacy of the national song Vande Mataram, the country's unprecedented developmental progress, robust military strength, vibrant cultural diversity, and active participation from citizens across all walks of life, according to the release from the Ministry of Defence.

Significance of Republic Day

Republic Day, observed annually on January 26, marks the day India adopted its Constitution in 1950, officially becoming a sovereign, socialist, secular, and democratic republic. The day holds immense historical significance as it represents the culmination of India's long struggle for independence and the establishment of constitutional governance based on justice, liberty, equality and fraternity. (ANI)