Goa CM Pramod Sawant celebrated the 77th Republic Day, unfurling the national flag in Panaji. He shared his vision for a 'developed Goa' by 2037, aligning with PM Modi's goal of a developed India, and extended greetings to all.

CM Sawant's Republic Day Message

The Chief Minister of Goa Pramod Sawant on Monday congratulated the people on the 77th Republic Day. Speaking to ANI today, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant says, "I extend my greetings to everyone on Republic Day. On this occasion, I hope the dream of a developed Goa by 2037, in line with Prime Minister Modi's vision of a developed India, will be realised. Many best wishes to everyone on this day."

Sawant unfurled the national flag at Mahalaxmi, Altinho, Panaji. Sharing pics on his X platform, Sawant stated, "Unfurled the National Flag on the 77th Republic Day. I extend my best wishes on the auspicious occasion to all".

In another post on X, Sawant said, "Warm greetings to all on the occasion of our 77th #RepublicDay. This day reminds us of the adoption of our Constitution and the values of justice, liberty, equality and fraternity that guide our great nation. Let us reaffirm our commitment to democracy, good governance and national unity, and work together to build a strong, self-reliant India".

Honouring Freedom Fighters on Goa Liberation Day

Earlier, in December 2025, Chief Minister of Goa, on the occassion of Goa Liberation Day stated, "We remember those who fought for our freedom. Their vision gave Goa a new beginning. Today, we continue to build a state proud of its heritage, confident in its journey, and committed to progress for all. We honour our freedom fighters by shaping a Goa that reflects their dreams, strong, inclusive, and forward-looking".

Further, he stated, "Our freedom fighters fought hard and sacrificed their lives to allow future generations to live in peace and dignity. Today, we remember the contributions of the freedom fighters who laid down their lives during the long struggle for freedom. December 19, 1961 is a historic and remarkable day indeed." (ANI)