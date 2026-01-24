A full-dress rehearsal for the 2026 Republic Day parade was held in Lucknow, with officials confirming all preparations are complete. The parade will feature 65 contingents, while the main event in New Delhi will showcase 30 tableaux and the S-400.

Lucknow's Full-Dress Rehearsal

With just days to go, the full-dress rehearsal for the 2026 Republic Day parade was held on Saturday in front of the Assembly building in Lucknow, where senior district officials were in attendance. During the rehearsal, the contingents of the participating forces, schoolchildren, and artists impressed everyone with their flawless performance.

Lucknow District Magistrate Vishakh G. confirmed that all preparations are finalised, with the team ready to execute the ceremonial parade. "All preparations for the parade have been completed, and our team is fully ready to conduct the parade," he said. He added, "The parade will also feature cultural performances by artists from nine different states and presentations by seven local organisations, along with marching, coordinated by the Cultural Department."

Parade Highlights in New Delhi

Featuring 65 marching contingents from the armed forces, paramilitary units, and Lucknow district schools, the rehearsal set the stage for a grand celebration of the nation's 77th Republic Day on January 26. A total of 30 tableaux, including 17 from States and Union Territories (UTs) and 13 from Ministries, Departments, and Services, will roll down the Kartavya Path during the 77th Republic Day parade in New Delhi on January 26. The list of the participating tableaux includes Assam - Asharikandi - Terracotta Craft Village of Assam; Chhattisgarh - The Mantra of Freedom - Vande Mataram; Gujarat - Mantra of Swadeshi - Self-Reliance - Freedom: Vande Mataram; Kerala - Water Metro & 100 per cent Digital Literacy; Maharashtra - Ganeshotsav; Manipur - Towards Prosperity; Nagaland - The Hornbill Festival - Celebrating Culture, Tourism & Self-Reliance; Tamil Nadu - Mantra of Prosperity; Ministry of Culture - Vande Mataram - The Soul Cry of a Nation; Ministry of Information & Broadcasting - Bharat Katha.

S-400 System to Make its Debut

The S-400 air defence system, which shot down multiple Pakistani aircraft, would also be showcased for the first time at the Department of Military Affairs tableau during the Republic Day 2026 parade, according to Air Commodore Manish Sabharwal.

This year, the Indian Air Force is the lead service for conducting all ceremonial events related to the Republic Day celebrations.