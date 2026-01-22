The IAF will showcase the 'Sindoor' formation during the Republic Day 2026 flypast, featuring jets from Operation Sindoor. For the parade, Delhi Police will enhance security with AI-enabled smart glasses and advanced facial recognition systems.

IAF's 'Sindoor' Formation to Mark Republic Day 2026

The Indian Air Force (IAF) will showcase the "Sindoor" formation during the flypast at the Republic Day parade 2026, with fighter aircraft that participated in Operation Sindoor taking to the skies in a symbolic display of air power. The formation will comprise two Rafale jets, two Su-30 aircraft, two MiG-29 fighters and one Jaguar fighter jet, officials said.

Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7 as a response to the Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 people lost their lives. Pakistan retaliated, leading to a conflict from May 7 to 10. During the Operation, Indian claimed to have killed over 100 terrorists in just 23 minutes using Rafale jets, SCALP missiles, and HAMMER bombs. Most of those eliminated belonged to terror outfits such as Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen. The Defence Ministry stated that the operation inflicted maximum damage on terrorist infrastructure while ensuring minimum harm to the civilian population.

Advanced Security Tech for Republic Day Parade

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police will deploy AI-enabled smart glasses and advanced facial recognition systems as part of an upgraded security architecture aimed at tightening surveillance and improving threat detection across the national capital.

Additional Commissioner of Police Devesh Kumar Mahala said the force is making full use of technology-driven solutions from a security perspective. He noted that all CCTV cameras will be equipped with video analytics and Facial Recognition Systems (FRS), enabling police to identify suspects with greater accuracy.

"There are various types of video analytics, and we will utilise them as well. This time, we are also using specially developed cameras and wearable glasses," Mahala said. As per Mahala, this will be the first time that Delhi Police personnel will use such advanced wearable technology during the Republic Day parade. Selected police personnel will wear the smart glasses while on duty along the parade route to monitor crowds and identify potential threats.