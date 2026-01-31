COAS General Upendra Dwivedi felicitated Army contingents for the R-Day 2026 parade. The Indian Navy won Best Marching Contingent, while Maharashtra secured the best tableau award. The Assam Regiment and Gujarat won in the popular choice category.

COAS Felicitates Army Contingents

Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Upendra Dwivedi, felicitated the Indian Army Marching Contingents, Mounted Contingents and Military & Pipe Bands on Friday for their exemplary performances during the Republic Day 2026 Parade and the Beating Retreat Ceremony. During the interaction with the participating contingents, the COAS lauded their precision and unwavering professionalism displayed during the national celebrations.

Republic Day Parade 2026: Winners Announced

Meanwhile, the results for the Best Marching Contingents and Best Tableaux for the Republic Day Parade 2026 were also announced earlier to recognise outstanding performances by the three Services, Central Armed Police Forces and Auxiliary Forces, as well as States, Union Territories and Central Ministries.

Best Marching Contingents: Judge's Choice

Among the three services, the Indian Navy was adjudged the Best Marching Contingent, while the Delhi Police secured the top honour in the category of Central Armed Police Forces and other auxiliary forces.

Best Tableaux: Judge's Choice

In the States and Union Territories category, Maharashtra won first place for its tableau themed 'Ganeshotsav: A Symbol of Aatmanirbharta'. Jammu and Kashmir was placed second for showcasing 'Handicrafts and Folk Dances of Jammu and Kashmir', while Kerala secured third place with its tableau highlighting 'Water Metro and 100 per cent Digital Literacy: Aatmanirbhar Kerala for Aatmanirbhar Bharat'.

Best Tableaux: Central Ministries & Special Prizes

The award for the best tableau among Central Ministries and Departments was conferred on the Ministry of Culture for its presentation titled 'Vande Mataram - The Soul Cry of a Nation'. Special prizes were awarded to the Central Public Works Department for 'Vande Mataram Commemoration of 150 Years' and the dance group 'Vande Mataram: The Eternal Resonance of India'.

Popular Choice Award Winners

Separately, the results of the Popular Choice category, based on an online poll conducted on the MyGov portal, were also declared.

Best Marching Contingent: Popular Choice

In this category, the Assam Regiment was voted the Best Marching Contingent among the three services, while the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) emerged as the top choice among CAPFs and auxiliary forces.

Best Tableaux: Popular Choice

For tableaux in the Popular Choice category, Gujarat topped the list with its theme 'Mantra of Swadeshi - Self-Reliance - Freedom: Vande Mataram', followed by Uttar Pradesh for 'Culture of Bundelkhand' and Rajasthan for 'Golden Touch of the Desert: Bikaner Gold Art (Usta Art)'. (ANI)