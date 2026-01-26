The 2026 Republic Day parade will feature the Indian Army's unique animal logistics. For the first time, a dedicated animal contingent from the RVC, called 'Silent Warriors,' will march on Kartavya Path, showcasing their crucial role in tough terrains.

This year's Republic Day parade is set to highlight India's military prowess, with a special focus on animal logistics and natural defence systems. The Indian Army will showcase its unique collaboration with animals, demonstrating their crucial role in navigating the country's toughest terrains. The display highlights the Indian Army's reliance on animals in challenging environments, showcasing their adaptability and strength.

Historic 'Silent Warriors' Contingent to March

For the first time in military history, a dedicated animal contingent from the Remount and Veterinary Corps (RVC) of the Indian Army will march at the Republic Day Parade 2026 on Kartavya Path. Known as "Silent Warriors," these animals are vital for operations in extreme terrains where modern technology often faces limitations.

Composition of the Animal-Led Unit

The contingent features two majestic Bactrian camels, four Zanskar Ponies, four Black Kites (Raptors) - Ingenious and Vigilant Birds, ten Indian breed Army dogs (Mudhol Hound, Rampur Hound, Chippiparai, Kombai, and Rajapalayam), along with six conventional military dogs already in service. The thrilling contingent will be accompanied by the Him Yodhas of the Indian Defence Forces equipped with bullet-resistant jackets, cameras, GPS, radios, and advanced surveillance systems. A Glacier ATV mounted on a vehicle is also part of the Him Yodhas.

The animal contingent highlights the role of animals in extremely high-altitude environments such as Ladakh and Siachen.

Parade to Feature Multiple Firsts and Grand Themes

The 77th Republic Day Parade 2026 is shaping up to be an unforgettable event, showcasing India's rich cultural heritage, military prowess, and technological advancements. It will feature several historic firsts, including the debut appearances of the Bhairav Light Commando Battalion and a specially curated animal contingent from the Remount & Veterinary Corps (RVC), as well as a significant display of India's military "jointness" following 2025's Operation Sindoor.

Thematic Tableaux on Display

A total of 30 tableaux will march down Kartavya Path, organised under the themes 'Swatantrata ka Mantra: Vande Mataram and Samriddhi ka Mantra: Aatmanirbhar Bharat.' 17 Tableaux from States and UTs, including Assam's terracotta craft, Manipur's agricultural progress, and Himachal Pradesh's identity as Dev Bhoomi and 13 from ministries and services, including a special veterans' tableau by the Indian Air Force.

Ceremony Details and Security

President Droupadi Murmu will lead the nation in celebrating the 77th Republic Day at Kartavya Path on Monday, January 26. The national capital has been placed under tight security, with elaborate arrangements in place across Kartavya Path and Raisina Hill ahead of the parade.

Showcase of Military Might and 'Jointness'

The parade will showcase a phased battle array display by the Indian Army, mechanised columns, marching contingents, military bands and a Tri-services tableau titled 'Operation Sindoor: Victory Through Jointness', highlighting India's evolving military doctrine, indigenous defence capabilities and integrated operational strength. A veterans' tableau by the Indian Air Force will also form part of the display, paying tribute to the contribution of ex-servicemen.

Distinguished Guests and Post-Parade Events

The President of the European Council, Antonio Costa, and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, will attend as the Chief Guests for the Republic Day Parade 2026.

Following the parade, 'Bharat Parv' will be organised at the Red Fort from January 26 to 31, showcasing Republic Day tableaux, regional cuisine, handicrafts, cultural performances and citizen engagement activities. While the ceremony for the day will culminate with the national anthem, the Republic Day celebrations will conclude with the Prime Minister's NCC Rally at Cariappa Parade Ground on January 28. (ANI)