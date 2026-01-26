India’s 77th Republic Day on January 26, 2026, will feature a New Delhi parade highlighting 150 years of Vande Mataram and first-time military showcases.

India will mark its 77th Republic Day on January 26, 2026, with a grand parade along Kartavya Path in New Delhi, celebrating the enduring spirit of the Constitution and the 150-year legacy of Vande Mataram -- the national song that has been a unifying force in India’s freedom and cultural ethos. The celebrations will bring together tradition, technological prowess, and global partnerships in a meticulously staged event that reflected the nation’s past achievements and future ambitions.

EU Leaders to be Chief Guests

The parade will begin at 10:30 am with the unfurling of the national flag and a 21-gun salute, followed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tribute at the National War Memorial to fallen heroes. President Droupadi Murmu and international dignitaries including Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, and Antonio Costa, President of the European Council, will attend as chief guests, underscoring India’s growing global ties.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, extending the Republic Day wishes on X, wrote, “Heartiest Republic Day greetings to all my fellow citizens. May this national festival, a symbol of India’s honour, pride, and glory, infuse new energy and enthusiasm into all your lives. May the resolve for a developed India grow even stronger—that is my heartfelt wish.”

On display will be India’s cultural richness and defence capabilities. 30 tableaux from states and ministries will depict themes of unity, development, and heritage, while indigenous defence systems such as BrahMos, Akash, Suryastra rocket launchers, and Arjun tanks rolled past the saluting dais in a phased battle array formation -- a first in parade history. Newly raised units like the Bhairav light commando battalion and Shaktiban regiment will also march, blending ceremonial tradition with operational realism.

Cultural performances, involving hundreds of artists, echoed the Vande Mataram theme, complemented by historical art displays along the parade route. The event will conclud with an aerial fly-past and celebratory fanfare, reinforcing India’s diverse identity, technological advancement, and commitment to democratic ideals.

The Republic Day 2026 celebrations will not just be a ceremonial milestone but as a reflection of India’s unity, resilience, and evolving global stature.