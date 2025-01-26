Republic Day 2025: When and where to watch R-parade live today?

The Republic Day celebrations will take place at Kartavya Path, where President Droupadi Murmu will unfurl the National flag following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's wreath-laying ceremony at the National War Memorial. Know when and where to watch R-parade online.

Republic Day, celebrated annually on January 26, honors the adoption of the Indian Constitution and the nation's transition to a Republic. The day is observed with great enthusiasm, highlighted by a grand parade. This parade starts at Raisina Hill, near Rashtrapati Bhavan (the President's residence), proceeds along the Kartavya Path, passes by India Gate, and concludes at the historic Red Fort.

'We bow to great men, women who made our Constitution...' PM Modi extends greetings on 75th Republic Day

When and Where to Watch?

The Republic Day parade on Sunday, January 26, will be broadcast live on Doordarshan's TV channel and YouTube channel. It will also be available on All India Radio's YouTube channel, as well as on various government websites and YouTube channels for a smooth viewing experience. Additionally, the parade will be streamed live on major news channels across India.

Timings:

Live coverage of the Republic Day parade will start at 10:30 AM on January 26. The celebrations will take place at Kartavya Path (formerly Rajpath), where President Droupadi Murmu will unfurl the National flag after Prime Minister Narendra Modi lays a wreath at the National War Memorial to kick off the event.

For those attending the live event, the gates will open at 7 AM, and admission will close by 9 AM. Due to traffic restrictions, it is advisable to arrive early. This year's Republic Day theme is ‘Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas’.

Earlier today, PM Modi greeted the nation on the occasion of Republic Day. In a social media post, PM Modi said, ""Happy Republic Day. Today, we celebrate 75 glorious years of being a Republic. We bow to all the great women and men who made our Constitution and ensured that our journey is rooted in democracy, dignity and unity. May this occasion strengthen our efforts towards preserving the ideals of our Constitution and working towards a stronger and prosperous India."

Latest Videos