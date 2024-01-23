'Jan 22 will be etched in our memories for years to come': PM Modi a day after Ram Mandir inauguration (WATCH)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the consecration ceremony of Lord Ram's idol in Ayodhya on January 22 will be remembered for years. He also shared a video showing glimpses from January 22.

A day after Lord Ram's consecration ceremony in Ayodhya, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said what the world saw will be etched in memories. Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), he wrote: "What we saw in Ayodhya yesterday, 22nd January, will be etched in our memories for years to come." He also shared a video, showing glimpses from the 'pran pratishtha' ceremony, when thousands of people chanted Lord Ram's name and a helicopter showered flower petals over the temple.

In addition to leading the historic consecration of the new Ram Lalla idol at the Ayodhya shrine on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi issued a forceful call to action to lay the groundwork for a "strong, capable, and divine" India that will flourish over the next millennium.

On Tuesday, the doors of the Ram temple in Ayodhya opened to the general public. The gates will remain open to the public from 7 am to 11:30 am and then again from 2 pm to 7 pm.

The Ram Temple in Ayodhya is constructed in the conventional Nagara architectural style and spans around 380 feet in the east-west direction, with a width of 250 feet and an impressive height of 161 feet.

The structure of the temple was built without the use of steel or iron. Rather, the Mandir has been built using native technology and customary building materials, according to India's ancient building customs and exhibiting a dedication to sustainability.

The total estimated value of the building is Rs 1,800 crore. The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, which has received donations totaling more over Rs 3,500 crore from both domestic and international sources, is funding it. The temple's walls and pillars are adorned with finely carved representations of Hindu gods and goddesses.