Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Jan 22 will be etched in our memories for years to come': PM Modi a day after Ram Mandir inauguration (WATCH)

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the consecration ceremony of Lord Ram's idol in Ayodhya on January 22 will be remembered for years. He also shared a video showing glimpses from January 22.

    January 22 will be etched in our memories for years to come PM Modi a day after Ram Mandir inauguration WATCH gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 23, 2024, 10:11 AM IST

    A day after Lord Ram's consecration ceremony in Ayodhya, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said what the world saw will be etched in memories. Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), he wrote: "What we saw in Ayodhya yesterday, 22nd January, will be etched in our memories for years to come." He also shared a video, showing glimpses from the 'pran pratishtha' ceremony, when thousands of people chanted Lord Ram's name and a helicopter showered flower petals over the temple.

    In addition to leading the historic consecration of the new Ram Lalla idol at the Ayodhya shrine on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi issued a forceful call to action to lay the groundwork for a "strong, capable, and divine" India that will flourish over the next millennium.

    On Tuesday, the doors of the Ram temple in Ayodhya opened to the general public. The gates will remain open to the public from 7 am to 11:30 am and then again from 2 pm to 7 pm. 

    The Ram Temple in Ayodhya is constructed in the conventional Nagara architectural style and spans around 380 feet in the east-west direction, with a width of 250 feet and an impressive height of 161 feet. 

    The structure of the temple was built without the use of steel or iron. Rather, the Mandir has been built using native technology and customary building materials, according to India's ancient building customs and exhibiting a dedication to sustainability.

    The total estimated value of the building is Rs 1,800 crore. The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, which has received donations totaling more over Rs 3,500 crore from both domestic and international sources, is funding it. The temple's walls and pillars are adorned with finely carved representations of Hindu gods and goddesses.

    Last Updated Jan 23, 2024, 10:11 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Health department provided services to over 2 lakh pilgrims in Sabarimala this year Rkn

    Kerala: Health department provided services to over 2 lakh pilgrims in Sabarimala this year

    India not having permanent seat in UNSC is 'absurd', says Tesla CEO Elon Musk snt

    India not having permanent seat in UNSC is 'absurd', says Tesla CEO Elon Musk

    Kerala Lottery Christmas-New Year Bumper BR-95 Results tomorrow; Check full details anr

    Kerala Lottery Christmas-New Year Bumper BR-95 Results tomorrow; Check full details

    Artificial Intelligence generated video of 'smiling' Ram Lalla idol at Ayodhya gives goosebumps (WATCH)

    AI-generated video of 'smiling' Ram Lalla idol at Ayodhya gives goosebumps (WATCH)

    After Sri Lankan snub, Chinese spy ship to dock in Maldives by January end

    After Sri Lankan snub, Chinese spy ship to dock in Maldives by January end

    Recent Stories

    Lagaan to Border: 7 patriotic films to watch this Republic Day ATG

    Lagaan to Border: 7 patriotic films to watch this Republic Day

    Bigg Boss 17: Is Vicky Jain eliminated from reality show? RBA

    Bigg Boss 17: Is Vicky Jain eliminated from reality show?

    Bengaluru woman loses Rs 38 lakh to fraudsters posing as Cybercrime police vkp

    Bengaluru woman loses Rs 38 lakh to fraudsters posing as Cybercrime police

    Kerala: Health department provided services to over 2 lakh pilgrims in Sabarimala this year Rkn

    Kerala: Health department provided services to over 2 lakh pilgrims in Sabarimala this year

    India overtakes Hong Kong becomes world fourth largest stock market gcw

    India overtakes Hong Kong, becomes world's fourth-largest stock market

    Recent Videos

    Thousands of 'Diyas' illuminate Ayodhya's Saryu Ghat after Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha'

    Thousands of 'Diyas' illuminate Ayodhya's Saryu Ghat after Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir: Amitabh, Abhishek, Ranbir, Alia, Katrina, Vicky, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi arrive in Ayodhya RKK

    Ram Mandir: Amitabh, Abhishek, Ranbir, Alia, Katrina, Vicky, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi arrive in Ayodhya

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir: Kangana Ranaut, Saina Nehwal express their views on being part of the inauguration ceremony RKK

    Ram Mandir: Kangana Ranaut, Saina Nehwal express their views on being part of the inauguration ceremony

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir inauguration Saints throng Ayodhya to witness historic moment WATCH gcw

    Ram Mandir inauguration: Saints throng Ayodhya to witness historic moment (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE Access! Inside The Magificent Ram Mandir

    EXCLUSIVE Access! Inside The Magnificent Ram Mandir

    Video Icon