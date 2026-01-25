President Droupadi Murmu approved gallantry awards for 70 Armed Forces personnel on the eve of the 77th Republic Day. The honours include one Ashok Chakra, three Kirti Chakras, and 13 Shaurya Chakras, with six awards being posthumous.

Gallantry Awards Announced for 77th Republic Day

President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday approved gallantry awards for 70 Armed Forces personnel in recognition of their exceptional courage and sacrifice on the eve of the 77th Republic Day. The list includes six posthumous honours.

These include one Ashok Chakra; three Kirti Chakras; 13 Shaurya Chakras, including one posthumous; one Bar to Sena Medal (Gallantry); 44 Sena Medals (Gallantry), including five posthumous; six Nao Sena Medals (Gallantry) and two Vayu Sena Medals (Gallantry).

Top Honours: Ashok Chakra and Kirti Chakra

Among the awardees are Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth and several others from the Army, Navy and Air Force. Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, who created history by becoming the first India to visit the International Space Station (ISS) will be conferred with the Ashok Chakra, the coutry's highest peacetime Gallantry award. Group Captain Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair, Major Arshdeep Singh and Naib Subedar Doleshwar Subba will receive the Kirti Chakra for their exemplary service.

Shaurya Chakra Recipients

Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth will be honoured with the Uttam Yudh Seva Medal. The Shaurya Chakra will be awarded to Lieutenant Colonel Ghatage Aditya Shrikumar of 21 Para (Special Forces), Major Anshul Baltoo of 32 Assam Rifles, Major Shivkant Yadav of 5 Para (Special Forces), Major Vivek of 42 Rashtriya Rifles, Major Leishangthem Deepak Singh of 11 Para (Special Forces), Captain Yogender Singh Thakur of 6 Para (Special Forces), Subedar P H Moses of 1 Assam Rifles, Lance Dafadar Baldev Chand of 4 Rashtriya Rifles, Rifleman Manglem Sang Vaiphei of 3 Assam Rifles, Rifleman Dhurba Jyoti Dutta of 33 Assam Rifles, Lieutenant Commander Dilna K and Lieutenant Commander Roopa A of the Indian Navy, and Assistant Commandant Vipin Wilson.

Military Decorations and Other Honours

The President has also approved 301 military decorations for the Armed Forces and other personnel. These include 30 Param Vishisht Seva Medals, four Uttam Yudh Seva Medals, 56 Ati Vishisht Seva Medals, nine Yudh Seva Medals, two Distinguished Bars to the Sena Medal, 43 Distinguished Sena Medals, eight Distinguished Nao Sena Medals, 14 Distinguished Vayu Sena Medals, and 135 Vishisht Seva Medals.

Mentioned-in-Despatches

President Murmu has also approved 98 Mentioned-in-Despatches to the Armed Forces personnel, including five posthumous, on the eve of 77th Republic Day. These include 81 from the Indian Army - 17 for Operation Rakshak; 11 for Operation Snow Leopard; 11 for Operation Hifazat; five for Operation Orchid; two for Operation Meghdoot; one for Operation Rhino; two for Operation Sindoor; three for Rescue Operation; four for Operation Casualty Evacuation; one for Operation Soffain; 24 for Miscellaneous Operations, including three posthumous; 15 for the Indian Navy; and two for Border Roads Development Board personnel (posthumous). (ANI)