    Republic Day 2023: Saluting Cdr Nishant Singh, the Navy fighter pilot who died saving trainee co-pilot's life

    With less than a second prior impact with the water and conditions highly unfavourable for any further recovery attempt, Cdr Nishant Singh took the extreme step of selfless sacrifice to save his trainee pilot, being fully aware of his impending death. 

    Republic Day 2023 Nau Sena Medal: Saluting Cdr Nishant Singh, the Navy fighter pilot who died saving trainee co-pilot's life
    Anish Kumar
    First Published Jan 25, 2023, 9:14 PM IST

    Indian Navy's fighter pilot Commander Nishant Singh has been awarded Nau Sena Medal (Gallantry) posthumously for his bravery and selfless decisions that ensured the safety of his co-pilot's life. Late Cdr Nishant Singh was one of the most experienced pilots of the Indian Navy's MiG-29K fleet and a qualified flying instructor with over 1500 hours of flying experience. 

    On November 26, 2020, he faced an unprecedented grave emergency whilst airborne from the aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya. With his brave, selfless and quick decisions in a span of a few seconds, he alone ensured the safety of his trainee co-pilot's life. 

    Soon after getting airborne at about 1627 hours on November 26 from INS Vikramaditya off Goa coast post international exercise 'Malabar 2020' with the US Navy, MiG-29K encountered an abrupt, rapid, undemanded and uncontrolled nose-down movement. 

    Post retracting undercarriage, the attitude aggravated to further nose down. 

    Despite the officer's resilient attempt to counter the same with stick-back movement, the aircraft continued to pitch down rapidly with a rate of descent of almost 15000 feet/minute at extremely low altitudes close to water. 

    Both pilots were experiencing negative gravity conditions due to the rapid pitch-down of the aircraft. 

    With less than a second prior impact with the water and conditions highly unfavourable for any further recovery attempt, the officer took the extreme step of selfless sacrifice to save his trainee pilot, being fully aware of his impending death. 

    Indian Navy, in a citation, said: "He displayed extraordinary courage and leadership by initiating command ejection at 502 feet AMSL and saving the trainee while losing his life instantaneously as the aircraft crashed into the water prior to his ejection."

    The citation further read: "A Board of Inquiry convened by IN has validated his actions and has confirmed that there was nothing more that could have been done by the pilot considering the low altitude and sudden and vicious pitch-down movement of the aircraft immediately after takeoff."

    "For his selfless actions in dire circumstances, Late Cdr Nishant Singh (06262-F) is awarded Nau Sena Medal (Gallantry) (Posthumous)." His mortal remains were recovered after 11 days on December 7 in the Arabian Sea, 70 metres below water and 30 miles off the Goa coast.  His co-pilot was rescued immediately after the crash.

    Last Updated Jan 25, 2023, 9:15 PM IST
