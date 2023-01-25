Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Republic Day 2023: Actor-politician Ravi Kishan's daughter Ishita Shukla to participate in parade tomorrow

    Republic Day 2023: The Gorakhpur Lok Sabha MP Ravi Kishan's daughter, Ishita Shukla will participate in the Republic Day Parade on January 26, 2023, in front of President Draupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "It's a proud moment to see my daughter march in the 74th Republic Day parade," says Ravi Kishan. 

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jan 25, 2023, 4:07 PM IST

    India will celebrate its 74th Republic Day on January 26, 2023, and preparations are in full swing. The Republic Day parade will start at 10:30 am from Vijay Chowk and proceed to the Red Fort. The Indian Army, Navy and Air Force will march in the parade alongside the band. Actor-turned-politician Ravi Kishan's daughter, Ishita Shukla will participate in the Republic Day Parade on January 26, 2023, in front of President Draupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

    Ishita Shukla is an NCC cadet in the Delhi Directorate's 7 Girls Battalion and has been training for three years. The 53-year-old Bharatiya Janata Party leader said, "It's a proud moment to see my daughter march in the 74th Republic Day parade."

    "For the past three years, my brave daughter Ishita Shukla has worked tirelessly to serve our country. She is a Delhi Directorate's 7 Girls Battalion cadet, training in the bitter cold and fighting the fog for the Republic Day Parade at Kartavya path," Ravi Kishan tweeted. 

     

    The Republic Day 2023 Parade will begin at 10:00 am, as scheduled, at the Kartavya Path. This will be the first Republic Day celebration held on Rajpath since it was renamed 'Kartavya Path' last year.

    The President of India will unfurl the national flag tomorrow, and all ministers will be present at the Republic Day celebration. This year will be extra special as all the equipment, including ammunition, showcased on the Kartavya path will show India's power of indigenisation.
     

