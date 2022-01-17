  • Facebook
    Republic Day 2022: As rehearsals begin, here's a look at Delhi Police advisory till Jan 21

    Restrictions will be placed on numerous routes along the Rajpath region to enable for rehearsals. The Parade path will be shorter this year, as it was last year.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jan 17, 2022, 12:38 PM IST
    With only a few days till Republic Day, the Delhi Police Department has issued a traffic caution for commuters in the national capital. Restrictions will be placed on numerous routes along the Rajpath region to enable for rehearsals. The Parade path will be shorter this year, as it was last year. This year's rehearsals will take place from the 17th to the 21st of January. The parade route would be from Vijay Chowk to Rajpath (up to C Hexagon). The limits will be in effect from 9 am to 12 pm.

     "Rajpath-Rafi Marg, Rajpath-Janpath, Rajpath-Mansingh Road, and Rajpath-C-Hexagon will be closed between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. on January 17, 18, 20, and 21, to allow for Republic Day Parade rehearsals on Rajpath. The road from Vijay Chowk to India Gate will remain closed," read the most current Delhi Traffic Police report.

    According to authorities, celebrations for Subhas Chandra Bose's birth anniversary will begin earlier this year. A recent update citing official sources is consistent with the Narendra Modi government's emphasis on remembering significant parts of India's history and culture.

    Also Read | Republic Day celebrations to begin from January 23 every year: Sources

    As the COVID-19 epidemic rages on, Delhi Police officials told media that seating plans for the parade's 25,000 spectators might be reduced even further.  Due to the pandemic, the parade may not have a foreign dignitary as the chief guest this year, various media reports said, adding that India was preparing to invite the leaders of Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan. At the procession, all Covid-19 protocols will be observed. They stated that social distance standards would be respected while arranging sitting arrangements, and that sanitizer dispensers would be available everywhere and that masks would be required.

