The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) has launched the 'Adivasi School Thik Karo' campaign in Rajasthan to audit tribal schools. The move is part of a national campaign that has audited over 15,000 schools, pressuring governments to act on poor conditions.

Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka on Thursday announced the launch of the ‘Adivasi School Thik Karo’ campaign in Rajasthan, saying the initiative will cover tribal areas of the state and focus on the condition of schools and hostels.

Ranka said the campaign was part of the second round of the ‘School Thik Karo’ campaign, under which more than 15,000 schools have already been audited across the country since its launch on August 15.

Speaking during a press conference, Ranka said that "Audits of more than 15,000 schools across the country have already been done by this time. Not only CJP volunteers, but also parents, Gen Alpha, and people across the country have audited schools in this manner,” he said.

Campaign Pressure on Governments

Ranka claimed that the campaign had put pressure on governments and referred to steps being taken in Haryana and Rajasthan regarding dilapidated school buildings. “This has undoubtedly put pressure on governments. You must have read how governments across the country are now taking initiatives in different ways. Just yesterday, we read that in Haryana, more than 2,800 dilapidated school buildings will be demolished,” he said.

He said more than 500 schools had been audited in Rajasthan by CJP and citizens, and claimed that the state government had released a Rs 12,500 crore roadmap to repair dilapidated buildings over the next three years. “We are very happy that the Rajasthan government, under increasing pressure, has released a ₹12,500 crore roadmap to repair all dilapidated buildings over the next three years. We will monitor this investment or roadmap created by the government very closely. We will not let any lapse happen this time. You will have to fix all government schools in Rajasthan; you have no other option,” he said.

Rationale Behind 'Adivasi School Thik Karo' Campaign

Ranka also raised concerns over deaths of children in tribal areas of Maharashtra and referred to the Jhalawar school roof collapse incident in Rajasthan last year. “In Maharashtra, in the last two years, more than 600 children have died in tribal areas—children who also lived in Vanvasi Kalyan Ashrams. In our Rajasthan as well, you all must remember the Jhalawar incident from last year. Even today, when we think about the incident of July 25th, it causes great grief. Seven of our children, who came from the tribal community, died when the roof of their school collapsed,” Ranka said.

He claimed that the condition of schools in Jhalawar remained unchanged, with some schools allegedly operating from dilapidated buildings while others had been closed by the administration, forcing students to study in the open or under tents.

“Therefore, we are launching the "Adivasi School Thik Karo" (Fix Tribal Schools) campaign. We are starting this in Rajasthan tomorrow. We will visit all the tribal areas of Rajasthan in the coming days. I will also share a few details about our strategy and which districts we will inspect,” he said.