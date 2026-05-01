West Bengal CEO Manoj Kumar Agarwal hinted at repolling in South 24 Parganas after BJP's Amit Malviya alleged EVM tampering. Malviya claimed BJP's button on the EVM was taped over in Falta, calling it the 'Diamond Harbour Model'.

West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Agarwal on Friday said that there are chances of repolling at two to three locations in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district. The statement comes after the reports of tampering with EVMs at some polling booths emerged during the second phase of polling held on April 29.

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Repoll Confirmation Awaits Observer's Report

However, Manoj Kumar Agarwal clarified that there is no 100 per cent confirmation that the repolling will take place. "There are chances of a repoll at 2-3 locations in South 24 Parganas. The Observer will file a report; it will be clear in some time. There is not 100% confirmation of the same. Repolling will happen at a few locations, but it will be clear only after a report from the Observer. The information will be available within 2 hours," he said.

According to sources, West Bengal CEO's office has approached the Election Commission of India for the repolling at 15 polling booths, four at Diamond Harbour and 11 at Paschim Mogra Hatt, on the recommendation of returning officers.

BJP Alleges 'Diamond Harbour Model' of Rigging

This comes after the alleged taping over the BJP's button on the EVM in the Falta of the South 24 Parganas district sparked a controversy. BJP's co-incharge of West Bengal, Amit Malviya, alleged that voters were prevented from choosing the party candidate at several polling booths in Falta under the Diamond Harbour constituency during the ongoing phase two of Assembly polling.

He claimed that in multiple booths, the BJP option was allegedly blocked using tape, calling it the "Diamond Harbour Model" and demanding a repoll in the affected areas. In a post on X, Malviya wrote, "This is what Mamata Banerjee was defending when she spoke up for Jehangir Khan, a criminal contesting on a TMC ticket from Falta in Diamond Harbour. In several polling booths, the option to vote for the BJP has been blocked using a tape, effectively preventing voters from exercising their choice. This is the so-called 'Diamond Harbour Model,' the same template that helped Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee secure his Lok Sabha seat."

CEO Promises Action on Tampering Reports

On the day of polling, Manoj Kumar Agarwal said that the polling booths with taping of any EVM button will undergo repolling, after the BJP alleged irregularities in Falta under the Diamond Harbour constituency. "If reports of taping of any button come in, that should be verified and noted. If true, those booths will go for a repoll," West Bengal CEO said.

High Voter Turnout in Final Phase

The final phase of polling for the high-octane West Bengal assembly elections concluded at 6 PM, with voter turnout hitting remarkable numbers at 90% before the closing hour. The counting of voters will take place on May 4. (ANI)