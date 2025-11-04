BJP's Renu Devi slammed Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge over his remark that PM Modi would replace CM Nitish Kumar with a 'disciple,' asserting Kharge is unaware of the strong bond between the two leaders amid Bihar election campaigning.

Renu Devi Hits Back at Kharge's 'Disciple' Jibe

BJP candidate from Bettiah Assembly Constituency Renu Devi on Tuesday hit back at Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge over his remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Bihar, questioning the Congress leader's understanding of the NDA's dynamics. Speaking to ANI, Devi dismissed Kharge's claims that PM Modi would sideline Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in favour of one of his "disciples", asserting that Kharge is unaware of the strong bond between PM Modi and CM Kumar. "What does Mallikarjun Kharge know?... He is not aware of the relationship between PM Modi and CM Nitish Kumar. Bihar is developing so much, and it is because of this pair... Why does their leader come here and catch fish?... "

Renu Devi's Political Comeback

NDA candidate Renu Devi has been a prominent political figure in the constituency, securing four consecutive victories from 2000 to 2010. However, she faced a setback in 2015, losing to Congress candidate Madan Mohan Tiwari. She made a strong comeback in 2020, reclaiming the seat by once again defeating Tiwari. Demonstrating her enduring popularity, Renu Devi returned victorious in 2020, defeating Tiwari by a margin of 18,079 votes. She garnered 84,496 votes, while Tiwari managed 66,417 votes, marking her fifth term as MLA from the constituency.

Kharge Slams NDA, Predicts Nitish Kumar's Ouster

Mallikarjun Kharge slammed the BJP leaders over their BJP leaders over their "jungle raj" jibes at RJD and Congress. He said the Mahagathbandhan will form the government in the state. The Congress president also asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will give the chair to one of his "disciples", rather than CM Nitish Kumar. "You could not end the jungle raj in 20 years?... Despite your abuses, Congress and the RJD are getting elected here... What Nitish Kumar could not do in 20 years of his rule, will he do it today?. Narendra Modi will not make Nitish Kumar the Chief Minister at any cost. Modi will give the position to one of his disciples. Nitish Kumar will be told, 'Your work is done, your health is not good, you stay at home," he said.

PM Modi's 'Jungle Raj' Attack on Opposition

Kharge's statement came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a multi-pronged attack on Monday on Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress in poll-bound Bihar, accusing them of undertaking "political tours to protect infiltrators" and taking a "jungle raj" jibe at the opposition Mahagathbandhan. Addressing a rally here, PM Modi alleged that the dictionary of RJD and Congress is filled with words like "katta', cruelty and corruption". "In the dictionary of RJD and Congress. What words, what emotions are there? The dictionary of RJD and Congress is filled with words like 'katta', cruelty, bitterness, bad manners, bad governance, and corruption. This is all they learned in the school of Jungle Raj," he said.

Bihar Election Schedule

Meanwhile, campaigning for the first phase of the Bihar elections will come to a halt on Tuesday evening. Voting for Bihar's 243-seat Assembly will take place in two phases on November 6 and 11. Counting of votes will take place on November 14.