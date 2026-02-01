Delhi CM Rekha Gupta announced plans for a 'Developed Delhi,' focusing on improving infrastructure and health facilities with public participation. She emphasized transparency, financial stability via an RBI MoU, and a timeline to clear landfill sites.

Vision for 'Developed Delhi'

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said her government will keep improving the city's infrastructure and health facilities and take people along in its journey to a 'Developed Delhi'. "Every single work that should be done in Delhi--as the capital of the country--we will bring all of that and take the public along," Rekha Gupta said in an interview with ANI.

She also talked about efforts for Viksit Bharat and "Developed Delhi". "Our entire country is moving towards one hundred years of independence. In 2047, with this vision of 'Developed India' and 'Developed Delhi,' when I talk, I understand that today the youth of our country is also becoming aware. They are also understanding their responsibility, and continuously I see many NGOs or many platforms where youth are coming forward and working. This is showing that people want a direction now."

"And both 'Disha' (direction) and 'Dasha' (condition) should change. And this is the right opportunity when the government also does its work and the public also understands its responsibility. And I believe that we will make Delhi a model," she added. She said all sections of people, including youth, students, and workers in Delhi will be involved in making Delhi better.

Improving Health and Social Infrastructure

The Chief Minister emphasised the need for transparency and a foolproof mechanism in all schemes related to the poor sections. "For a poor person, whether it's a school or such a hospital, we will have to work with great transparency. Full-proof schemes will have to be brought, with time, so that no one's right is denied anywhere. And I believe the government will make very strict rules on this--whether it's a hospital or a school--we will work on that and also increase our health infrastructure so that every person gets treatment," she said.

The Chief Minister said no person in the city should lose their life due to a lack of treatment. "For our entire health care--whether it's primary or our higher hospitals--we are trying to have better machinery, doctors, everything....the previous governments always said 'there is no budget, no budget'.

Strengthening Delhi's Finances

For the first time, to fix the financial system of Delhi, we signed an MoU with the Reserve Bank of India," she said. Delhi Government last month signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Reserve Bank of India, bringing the national capital under the RBI's full banking, cash management and debt framework.

Rekha Gupta said that the financial outlay for the national capital will be effectively used for creating infrastructure, including schools, roads, flyovers, and colleges. She said Delhi will not have to look back due to lack of money and also referred to the support of the Central government.

On Women Empowerment and Her Role

Answering a query on women's empowerment, the Chief Minister said it has been a long journey for women. She referred to initiatives such as "Beti Bachao" and said the country is moving in the right direction.

She said the President of the country is a woman, as is the Union Finance Minister. "In the country's armed forces, you are seeing how the participation of girls is increasing," she said, referring to schemes of the Modi goverfment.

On her elevation as Chief Minister, she said she feels somewhere that half-population "of the country must be seeing its own reflection in Rekha Gupta". "Today, if I work well, then the faith in women will grow...If I can give better results, then daughters will get a chance to move forward," she said.

Clearing Delhi's Landfill Legacy Waste

She also expressed confidence that the legacy waste at the Okhla and Bhalaswa landfill sites will be cleared by the end of this year. The Chief Minister said that the BJP government has ramped up bio-mining capacity to over 30,000 metric tonnes daily. She said the legacy waste at the Ghazipur landfill site will take about two years to be cleared.

"I want to tell people of Delhi that by the end of 2026, we will end the legacy waste of two garbage mountains in Okhla and Bhalaswa. The Ghazipur landfill site might take two more years. We are building plants so that as much of the generated waste is processed. We are working by segregating the legacy waste," she said. (ANI)