Delhi CM Rekha Gupta attacked the ruling TMC in West Bengal for 'syndicate rule' and corruption at a Hooghly rally. She promised a BJP govt would implement Ayushman Bharat, the 7th Pay Commission, and investigate past scams.

Addressing a massive rally at the Beenepukur field, Delhi Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Rekha Gupta launched a scathing offensive against the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), labelling the sea of supporters as a "symbol of decisive public outrage" against syndicate rule and extortion.

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In a post on X, Gupta asserted that West Bengal, after years of "corruption and anarchy," is ready to transition into a new era of governance under the BJP. "The massive crowd that gathered at the Beenepukur field in Pursurah is a symbol of the decisive public outrage against TMC's injustice, syndicate rule, and extortion. Bengal, which has endured corruption and anarchy, has now resolved in one voice to bring about change," Gupta said. पुरसुरा के बेनेपुकुर मैदान में उमड़ा यह जनसैलाब टीएमसी के अन्याय, सिंडिकेट राज और कटमनी के विरुद्ध निर्णायक जनाक्रोश का प्रतीक है। भ्रष्टाचार और अराजकता झेल रहे बंगाल ने अब एक स्वर में परिवर्तन का संकल्प ले लिया है। पश्चिम बंगाल में भाजपा की सरकार बनते ही आयुष्मान भारत योजना को… pic.twitter.com/Rc8waYRAX0 — Rekha Gupta (@gupta_rekha) April 12, 2026

BJP's Key Promises for Bengal

Gupta outlined the immediate priorities of a prospective BJP administration, focusing on long-standing demands for healthcare and administrative welfare. The Chief Minister promised the immediate implementation of the central healthcare scheme, providing free treatment up to ₹5 lakh per year to every poor family--a scheme currently stalled in the state.

Addressing the grievances of the state's workforce, she vowed to implement the long-pending recommendations of the Seventh Pay Commission to ensure government employees receive their "rightful due." She further outlined key promises, stating that a BJP government in the state would implement welfare and governance reforms. "As soon as a BJP government is formed in West Bengal, the Ayushman Bharat scheme will be implemented immediately to provide free treatment up to ₹5 lakh to every poor family, and the long-pending recommendations of the Seventh Pay Commission will be implemented," she said.

Probe into Scams and Accountability

In a direct challenge to the TMC's 15-year tenure, Gupta announced that a BJP government would launch a comprehensive investigation into various scams. "The BJP government will expose the raw account of the scams that took place over the past 15 years during TMC rule through a 'White Paper' and ensure that the guilty of corruption are put behind bars," said Gupta.

Social Welfare and Economic Pillars

Beyond accountability, she highlighted key social welfare and economic pillars. "Providing ₹3,000 in monthly assistance to every mother-sister and creating new employment opportunities for the youth will be our priority," she added.

Allegations of 'Mafia Rule'

Earlier on Saturday, speaking at a rally in Raniganj, Gupta alleged that "mafia rule" prevailed in coal belt regions and claimed that the TMC had fielded candidates with criminal cases. "These elections are about fighting for your honour... This is a battle for the future of our youth," she said.

A 'New Era' for Bengal

The Delhi CM concluded by stating that the massive turnout in Pursura signals a shift away from the "politics of appeasement." She emphasised that the BJP's vision focuses on a "new era of security, development, and prosperity," claiming that the trust shown by the people would be the catalyst for freeing Bengal from its current political landscape.

With the electoral battle heating up, Gupta's high-decibel campaign in Pursura underscores the BJP's strategy to mobilise both the rural vote and the disgruntled state bureaucracy. West Bengal is set to vote in two phases on April 23 and 29, with results to be declared on May 4. (ANI)