BJP's Pradeep Bhandari hit back at Congress's P Chidambaram over his 'regime change' remark, alleging that taking inspiration from Bangladesh exposes 'anarchy'. Chidambaram defended the term as a normal part of democracy and elections.

BJP Slams Congress Over 'Regime Change' Remark

BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari on Saturday hit back at Congress leader P Chidambaram over his remarks defending the use of the phrase “regime change”, alleging that taking inspiration from Bangladesh was not democratic and exposing the Opposition's “anarchy”.

In a post on X, Bhandari reacted to Chidambaram's remarks, saying, “When you take inspiration from Bangladesh, its not democratic. It exposes Your Anarchy!” When you take inspiration from Bangladesh, its not democratic. It exposes Your Anarchy! https://t.co/xHcTpFjaAA — Pradeep Bhandari(प्रदीप भंडारी)🇮🇳 (@pradip103) October 17, 2026 Bhandari's response came after Chidambaram questioned the BJP's reaction to the phrase “regime change”, describing it as a normal political process in a democracy.

'Normal in a Democracy': Chidambaram

In a post on X, the Congress leader said, “Why is the BJP apoplectic with feigned rage on the use of the phrase 'regime change'? 'Regime change' is normal in a democracy.” Why is the BJP apoplectic with feigned rage on the use of the phrase 'regime change'? 'Regime change' is normal in a democracy The duty of the Opposition is to 'oppose, expose and depose' the government Which means: oppose in politics, expose in Parliament and depose through elections — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) October 17, 2026 “The duty of the Opposition is to 'oppose, expose and depose' the government, which means: oppose in politics, expose in Parliament and depose through elections,” the post read.

Broader Controversy and Allegations

The exchange comes amid an escalating war of words between the BJP and the Congress over remarks linking the ongoing agitation against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar to the idea of “regime change”. A day earlier, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh accused the Congress and its allies of attempting to replicate a Bangladesh-style political upheaval in India, alleging that the protests were aimed at creating unrest rather than addressing electoral reforms.

“Attempts are being made to turn the country's youth into pawns of anarchic politics. Regime change is being pursued on the lines of Bangladesh,” Singh said in a press conference in Lucknow.

The controversy erupted after senior advocate Prashant Bhushan described the ongoing agitation against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar as a “fight for regime change”, while All India Students' Association (AISA) president Neha Bora referred to the Gen Z movement in Bangladesh. The BJP has interpreted these remarks as evidence of an attempt to bring down the Modi government outside the electoral process, an allegation rejected by the opposition. (ANI)