Union Minister Piyush Goyal slammed the opposition as 'chaos-spreaders' while praising the youth at Navratri celebrations as the 'real Gen Z'. He said this generation will play a significant role in making India a superpower by 2047.

Taking a swipe at the Opposition, Union Minister Piyush Goyal has asserted that “people who spread chaos can't give direction to the nation,” while highlighting how the real enthusiasm of the younger generation is being shown during Navratri, which he attended the celebrations in Mumbai. Goyal said that the youth present at Navratri would play a significant role in making India a superpower, calling them the “real Gen Z”.

'Real Gen Z, Not Troublemakers'

While speaking to ANI on Friday, Goyal said the energy of the youth reflected the country's future, while taking a swipe at those he accused of "creating disturbances and misleading young people." “See the celebrations; this is the youth of the nation. The energy of the youth defines India. This is the real Gen Z, not the 50-100 people who are troublemakers and spread chaos; they cannot give direction to the nation. They will play a big role in making the nation a superpower,” he said.

Cultural Celebrations and Heritage

Union Minister Goyal also inagurated the 'Jai Ambe Maa Chowk' in Borivali East, where he also participated in Durga Puja celebrations and performed the maha aarti of Shakti Swaroopa Maa Jagdamba. Highlighting the celebrations across the country, Goyal said Navratri reflected India's history and rich cultural heritage. He also praised the enthusiasm of young men and women who participated in Garba and Dandiya Raas during the festivities.

“Navratri is being celebrated across the entire country, a reflection of India’s history and its rich culture. You have just witnessed the immense zeal and enthusiasm with which our young men and women, forming long, flowing chains, performed the Dandiya Raas and Garba. This is the true face of India’s youth; this is the future of India,” he said.

Goyal further expressed confidence in the country's future, saying that those attempting to mislead young people with a negative mindset had failed. “I believe that those few individuals with a negative mindset who attempt to lead our youth astray have failed completely. I am fully confident that India’s future is bright; in the hands of our youth, India will advance rapidly, moving steadily toward a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047,” he added.

Amruta Fadnavis on 'Nari Shakti'

Meanwhile, Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and a social worker, also expressed happiness over the large turnout and the devotional atmosphere at the event in Borivali. “I am very happy to be here today at this wonderful event in Borivali. There is a massive turnout here, and the atmosphere is filled with a spirit of devotion. The entire venue is brimming with joy; people are performing Garba and celebrating with great enthusiasm,” she said while speaking to ANI.

Describing Garba and Navratri as celebrations of women's power, Amruta Fadnavis said the festival brought people together and helped preserve India's cultural traditions. “Garba—and the festival of Navratri—is essentially a celebration of 'Nari Shakti'. It brings me great joy to see everyone coming together to carry this tradition forward. This tradition, centred on feminine power and the diverse, vibrant attire, helps keep our culture united. It is truly a matter of great happiness that this tradition continues to thrive. Such gatherings are beneficial and foster a sense of unity,” she added.

Navratri is celebrated across India with prayers, devotional ceremonies, Garba and Dandiya Raas, with devotees worshipping the different forms of Goddess Durga during the festival. (ANI)