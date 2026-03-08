Pawan Kalyan voiced concern over President Murmu's remarks on the Santal Conference in West Bengal, stressing that tribal culture must be respected. The controversy stems from the event's venue and the absence of CM Mamata Banerjee.

Pawan Kalyan Voices Concern Over Santal Conference Row

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Sunday expressed deep concern over President Droupadi Murmu's "painful and sad remarks" regarding the conduct of the International Santal Conference in West Bengal, stating that tribal culture, traditions and voices must always be honoured with sincerity and respect.

In a detailed post on X, Pawan Kalyan said that when an event celebrating the rich heritage of the Santal community is organised, it should ensure the dignity, participation and respect that such a culture deserves. "Deeply concerned by the painful and sad remarks of Hon'ble President Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji regarding the conduct of the International Santal Conference in Darjeeling, West Bengal. When an event celebrating the rich heritage of the Santal community is organised, it should ensure the dignity, participation, and respect that such a culture deserves," Pawan Kalyan posted.

He said it is regrettable that circumstances arose in which members of the Santal community found it difficult to attend the conference intended for them. "It is regrettable that circumstances arose where members of the Santal community themselves found it difficult to attend the conference meant for them. Such cultural gatherings must reflect inclusivity, sensitivity, and proper administrative planning," he said.

Pawan Kalyan emphasised that the office of the President of India holds the highest constitutional respect in the nation and must always be treated with the dignity it deserves. "The office of the Hon'ble President of India holds the highest constitutional respect in our nation and must always be treated with the dignity it deserves. Ensuring that the Hon'ble President's visit is conducted with utmost regard is the responsibility of the concerned administration," he added.

He stated that India's tribal communities are an integral part of the nation's identity and pride, and their culture, and voices must always be honoured with sincerity and respect. "India's tribal communities are an integral part of our nation's identity and pride. Their culture, traditions, and voices must always be honoured with sincerity and respect," Pawan Kalyan concluded.

President's Remarks and Political Fallout

The remarks come amid a major political controversy that erupted after President Murmu expressed disappointment over the arrangements at the 9th International Santal Conference in Darjeeling, questioning the choice of venue and noting the absence of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

President Murmu had said, "I am very sad that the people here were unable to reach the conference because it was held so far away. I don't know what went through the administration's mind that they chose a place where the Santal people couldn't go." She also commented on the absence of state leadership, stating, "If the President visits a place, the Chief Minister and the Ministers should also come. But she did not."

BJP vs TMC

Earlier, reacting to President Murmu's remarks, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also said the incident was "shameful and unprecedented" and had deeply saddened people across the country. The BJP has accused the TMC government of insulting the President and tribal communities. At the same time, the Trinamool Congress has denied any protocol lapse and termed the allegations politically motivated, stating that the event was organised by a private body and no protocol violation occurred. (ANI)