The death toll in the Red Fort car explosion has risen after a 34-year-old man succumbed to 70% burn injuries at LNJP Hospital, bringing the total deaths at the facility to ten. A joint investigation by Delhi Police is currently underway.

Death Toll Rises to Ten

Another person, who was among the injured in the Red Fort car explosion that shook the national capital on Monday, succumbed to his injuries at the LNJP Hospital here, according to the sources.

According to the sources, 34-year-old Bilal succumbed on Thursday after 70 per cent burn injuries. "34-year-old Bilal was continuously on a ventilator, he got 70 % burn injuries, critical injuries on the chest and Abdominal injuries," said the sources.

With this death, LNJP reported ten deaths, three are in critical and 20 sustained minor injuries. "Those who have minor injuries are expected to be discharged soon," the sources further said, adding that "there are several body parts that are still unidentified."

Joint Investigation Underway

"The Swab samples of deceased bodies have been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for forensic analysis, as some metal pieces and foreign particles were recovered from the bodies," said sources on samples collected for further investigation.

However, a detailed investigation is underway at the site of the car blast with personnel from the Delhi Police and other central agencies jointly conducting the probe on Thursday. The area has been cordoned off, and forensic teams are examining the remnants of the vehicle to determine the cause and nature of the explosion.

A joint team of Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) and Delhi Police recovered a body part in New Lajpat Rai Market, near the blast site in the national capital, and sent it for forensic examination to aid the ongoing investigation. The body part was taken for forensic examination to aid the ongoing investigation.

Earlier, Medical Superintendent Dr BL Chowdhary, Medical Superintendent, LNJP hospital, said that eight people died before reaching the hospital and 15 were injured. (ANI)