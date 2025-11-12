The probe into the Red Fort blast has uncovered a 'white-collar terror network' of doctors and clerics linked to Pakistan-based JeM and AGH. The NIA-led operation dismantled the network, resulting in several arrests and a 2,921 kg explosives seizure.

Two days after a blast near the iconic Red Fort, a link of a "white-collar terror network" has surfaced in the preliminary investigation, with the probe agencies finding links of the terror incident with Pakistan-based outfits Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGH).

Network of Doctors and Clerics Dismantled

The network, which allegedly involved doctors and clerics, was dismantled following a series of coordinated operations between October 19 and November 10, 2025, resulting in the recovery of 2,921 kilograms of explosives and many arrests.

Investigation Origins and Inter-State Nexus

The investigation, now being handled by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), began after a joint operation by the Jammu and Kashmir Police and Haryana Police exposed an elaborate inter-state nexus spanning educational, medical, and religious institutions.

Timeline of Crackdown and Arrests

The crackdown began on October 19, when objectionable JeM posters were found in the Nowgam area of Kashmir, prompting an FIR and a wider investigation. The next day, three suspects -- Arif Nisar, Yasir-ul-Ashraf, and Maqsood -- were arrested and taken to the Nowgam Police Station area.

On October 27, security forces apprehended Maulvi Irfan Ahmed Wage from Shopian and Zameer Ahmed from Wakura, Ganderbal, recovering a pistol and ammunition from their possession.

The probe soon expanded beyond Jammu and Kashmir. On October 30, Dr Muzamil, a faculty member at Al-Falah Medical College in Faridabad, was arrested, followed by the November 5 arrest of Dr Adeel from Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

Subsequent searches at Anantnag Hospital on November 7 led to the seizure of an AK-56 rifle and other ammunition, while a day later, a raid at Al-Falah Medical College yielded additional rifles, pistols, and gunpowder. The following days saw the arrest of a suspect named Madarsi from his residence in Dhauj, Faridabad, and a massive recovery of 2,563 kg of explosives from the home of Hafeez Mohammad Ishtiaq, an imam at the Al-Falah Mosque in Mewat.

Union Cabinet Condemns Attack

Earlier today, the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressed its profound grief over the loss of lives in the terrorist incident involving a car explosion near the Red Fort in Delhi on Monday evening. The Cabinet directed that the investigation into the terror incident be pursued with the utmost urgency and professionalism so that the perpetrators and their collaborators and brought to justice.

The resolution said that the country has witnessed a heinous terror incident, perpetrated by anti-national forces, through a car explosion near the Red Fort on the evening of November 10. The explosion resulted in multiple fatalities, and caused injuries to several others.

"The Cabinet directs that the investigation into the incident be pursued with the utmost urgency and professionalism so that the perpetrators, their collaborators, and their sponsors are identified and brought to justice without delay," it added. The National Investigation Agency is carrying out investigations into the Delhi blast case. (ANI)