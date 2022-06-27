Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rebel Sena MLAs get relief from Supreme Court, but judges refuse to order Maha floor test

    A vacation bench of Justices Surya Kant and J B Pardiwala directed the Maharashtra government to ensure that the life, liberty and property of 39 rebel Shiv Sena MLAs and their family members are protected.

    New Delhi, First Published Jun 27, 2022, 5:38 PM IST

    The Supreme Court on Monday refused to pass an interim order on floor test in Maharashtra as sought by the rebel Shiv Sena MLAs who revolted against the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government.

    The Apex court, however, kept in abeyance the disqualification proceedings before the Deputy Speaker of the Maharashtra Assembly till July 11 and sought responses to pleas by rebel MLAs questioning the legality of notices for disqualification. 

    A vacation bench of Justices Surya Kant and J B Pardiwala directed the Maharashtra government to ensure that the life, liberty and property of 39 rebel Shiv Sena MLAs and their family members are protected. The bench thereafter adjourned the matter till July 11.

    Earlier in the day, the Apex court asked the rebel Shiv Sena MLAs, led by minister Eknath Shinde, why they did not move the Bombay High Court against the disqualification notice issued by the deputy speaker.

    Senior advocate N K Kaul, who appeared for the rebel MLAs, contended that the Uddhav Thackeray group is in the minority of the legislative party. He accused the Uddhav camp of subverting the state machinery.  

    Citing the Supreme Court verdict in the Nabam Rebia case of Arunachal Pradesh, Kaul said that the deputy speaker, who is himself facing a plea for his removal, is not competent to proceed with the MLAs' disqualification. Kaul said 39 MLAs were together against the minority faction of the Shiv Sena.

    Shinde moved the apex court against the disqualification notice issued by the deputy speaker to him and 15 other rebel legislators, calling the action "illegal and unconstitutional" and seeking a stay on it.

