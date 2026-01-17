BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad hailed the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance's victory in 26 Maharashtra municipal bodies as 'splendid,' attributing it to PM Modi's good governance and Devendra Fadnavis's work, citing major wins in Mumbai, Pune, and Nagpur.

Prasad Hails 'Splendid Victory'

Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ravi Shankar Prasad on Saturday hailed the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance's performance in the Maharashtra local body elections, attributing it to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's good governance and the work carried out by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Speaking to the media, Prasad said that the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance had won in 26 municipal bodies across Maharashtra. He termed the outcome a "splendid victory," noting that the BJP had registered major wins in cities such as Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur after nearly three decades. "In 26 municipal bodies across the entire Maharashtra, the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance has won. After 30 years, the BJP has achieved splendid victories in Mumbai, Pune, and Nagpur, and in all the big cities. Where is Congress? Where has Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena gone?.. This entire victory is due to Prime Minister Modi's good governance and Devendra Fadnavis's work. A triple-engine government will now work in Maharashtra...Rahul Gandhi also knows that first in Bihar, Maharashtra municipal corporations and now in Bengal, we will win everywhere", he said.

Taking a swipe at the opposition, the BJP MP said, "This entire victory is due to Prime Minister Modi's good governance and the work of Devendra Fadnavis. Rahul Gandhi also knows that first in Bihar, Maharashtra municipal corporations and now in Bengal, we will win everywhere."

Fadnavis on Alliance's Mayoral Plans

Earlier today, Maharashtra CM Fadnavis stated that the decision for the Mayor post will be taken collectively by him, Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, and party leaders. He clarified, "There is no dispute whatsoever on this."

After the victory in the majority of the 29 corporations that underwent polling, the Chief Minister said that the Mahayuti will form Mayors in 25 of these civic bodies.

Detailed Election Results and Vote Share

Among all winning candidates in the BMC polls, the BJP's vote share stands at 45.22 per cent, making it the single largest party in the civic body.

Its alliance partner, the Shiv Sena, secured 29 seats with 2,73,326 votes, translating into five per cent of the total vote share.

On the other side, the Shiv Sena (UBT), contesting in alliance with the MNS, won 65 seats. The UBT-led Sena polled 7,17,736 votes, accounting for 13.13 per cent of the total votes cast.

The MNS added 6 seats to the alliance tally, with 74,946 votes and a 1.37 per cent vote share. The Indian National Congress (INC) secured 24 seats, polling 2,42,646 votes, which represents 4.44 per cent of the total vote share. (ANI)