BJP MP Ravi Kishan celebrates the NDA's 'historic' victory in Bihar, crediting PM Modi and CM Nitish Kumar. He says voters, especially women and first-timers, rejected 'jungle raj' and voted for respect, culture, and their future.

A Vote for Respect, Against 'Jungle Raj'

NDA's Alliance Delivers Strong Performance

As the NDA moves toward a sweeping victory in Bihar, BJP MP Ravi Kishan on Friday praised voters for delivering what he called a "historic" mandate driven by faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Speaking in Mumbai, Kishan expressed deep gratitude to the electorate, saying, "I want to thank the people of Bihar for believing in Modi and Nitish Kumar. Nitish Kumar will be the CM once again." Kishan also highlighted the exceptionally high participation from women and first-time voters, calling it a major factor in the NDA's strong performance. "People voted in historic numbers. Women and first-time voters have done bumper voting. Adbhut, Adbhutam, Adbhutas result hai (this is an amazing result)," he said.The BJP MP added that the mandate represents a vote for respect, cultural values, and a rejection of "jungle raj". "People voted for their respect, their culture, and to do away with jungle raj. I cannot thank the people enough. All our tiredness has faded away. This is not a normal victory. People of Bihar have voted for their future," Kishan said.Meanwhile, the NDA is heading towards setting a new milestone in the 2025 Bihar elections, as it has crossed the 200-mark in the latest trends. The NDA, which secured 206 seats in the 2014 elections, is once again poised to reach the same mark, currently leading with 202 seats, thanks to unexpected performances by both the BJP and JD(U).

The return of a confident, coordinated BJP-JD(U) alliance has significantly reshaped the battlefield this time. With Prime Minister Modi standing firmly beside Nitish Kumar throughout the campaign, the coalition projected a united and reinvigorated front, emphasising welfare delivery, infrastructure expansion, social schemes, and administrative stability. The mix of PM Modi's national appeal and Bihar CM's extensive grassroots presence has created a formidable electoral force, one that appears poised to translate its political momentum into a landslide victory in Bihar.

Record Voter Turnout a Defining Factor

As Bihar reached the verdict stage, the PM Modi-Nitish partnership has emerged as the defining factor of the assembly election. It's worth noting that Bihar recorded a historic 67.13% voter turnout, the highest since 1951, with women voters outpacing men (71.6% vs 62.8%). (ANI)