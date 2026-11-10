A Mumbai doctor couple's Rs 1-crore Mercedes SUV has remained at a Thane workshop for nearly three months after rats damaged its wiring. The owners continue paying Rs 2.5 lakh in monthly EMIs

A Mumbai-based doctor couple has been left dealing with an unusual problem after rats reportedly damaged the wiring of their luxury Mercedes-Benz electric SUV, leaving it stranded at a service centre in Thane for nearly three months.

Skin specialist Dr Amit Karkhanis and his wife, gynaecologist Dr Anagha Karkhanis, purchased the Mercedes-Benz EQE 500 4MATIC in July 2024 for approximately Rs 1 crore, according to Mumbai Mirror.

The trouble began when the couple took their vehicle to Landmark Cars' Thane workshop on August 27 after discovering damage caused by rodents. Although their insurance provider reportedly approved the repair without delay, the vehicle has remained at the workshop because its specialised wiring harness needs to be sourced from Germany.

The replacement component is expected to arrive only by the last week of December, extending the couple's wait considerably.

Couple Continues Paying Rs 2.5 Lakh Monthly EMI Without Using Car

The prolonged delay has become a financial and practical burden for the couple, who are continuing to pay approximately Rs 2.5 lakh every month towards the SUV's loan despite being unable to use it.

The situation has also disrupted their daily routine. The couple is currently staying in Thane while their Andheri residence undergoes renovation. Both doctors need to commute to Bandra for their professional commitments.

Dr Amit Karkhanis reportedly expressed disappointment over the lack of a replacement vehicle and the absence of a definite repair completion date. He also recalled having to arrange a cab during a medical emergency because their Mercedes was unavailable.

The owners have further raised concerns about their vehicle's warranty and insurance coverage continuing to run while the SUV remains unused at the workshop.

Mercedes Dealership Explains Delay, Says Replacement Part Ordered From Germany

Responding to the complaints, Shefali Shinde, General Manager of Customer Experience at Landmark Cars, confirmed that rodents had damaged the vehicle's wiring harness.

She stated that the required replacement component had already been ordered from Germany and was expected to reach India by the last week of December. According to her, the dealership had communicated this expected timeline to the customer.

Addressing the demand for a courtesy vehicle, Shinde explained that such facilities are generally extended in warranty-related cases. However, the present incident was being handled under the accidental damage category. She also said that all the dealership's courtesy vehicles were occupied during the festive season.

The incident has also drawn attention to the challenges of repairing imported luxury electric vehicles in India. Since the Mercedes EQE 500 is imported as a Completely Built Unit (CBU), certain specialised replacement components have to be sourced from overseas, potentially extending repair timelines.