Lucknow police have recovered evidence from three suspects in the Shiva Sharma murder case. The accused were brought on transit remand for questioning and medical examination as the investigation into the high-profile killing continues.

Lucknow Police Intensifies Investigation

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 22 (ANI): As the probe into the murder of Shiva Sharma intensifies, police have recovered mobile phones and other items from accused Shraddha Dubey, her sister Rashmi, and their driver, Danish, according to Lucknow Central DCP Arpit Vijayvargiya. Speaking to reporters, DCP Vijayvargiya said that the recovered items are being sent for forensic examination, assuring strict action in the case. "We have brought Shraddha Dubey, Rashmi Dubey, and Danish to Lucknow on transit remand. They have been interrogated. A phone and other items have been recovered from their possession, which are being sent for forensic examination. Investigation will be conducted on all points. Strict action will be taken against anyone who has assisted them," the DCP said.

As part of the investigation, the three accused were also taken for medical examination after questioning. A Nagpur court had granted transit remand to the Uttar Pradesh Police for the three accused on October 21, after which the police left for Lucknow with them.

Arrest and Legal Proceedings

Shraddha Dubey, Rashmi Dubey and Danish were arrested in Nagpur on October 20 in a joint operation by the UP Special Task Force and Lucknow Police with assistance from Nagpur Police following intensive raids at multiple locations for days. The trio had been absconding, with a reward of Rs 50,000 on each of them. A murder case was registered at Hazratganj police station on October 9 under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, based on a written complaint by Shiva's mother, Ranjana Sharma.

Speaking to ANI after the arrests, Ranjana Sharma thanked the police, the STF and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, calling it the "first step toward justice" on the day of Vijayadashami. "The case will proceed according to the due process of law. As for the harassment, there are many other videos currently in people's possession. I have full faith that justice will be served," she said. (ANI)