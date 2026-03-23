Authorities in Odisha's Similipal Tiger Reserve seized a rare melanistic tiger skin and arrested 12 poachers. The main accused is absconding, raising questions about the efficacy of the Rs. 100 crore conservation budget and security measures.

The Similipal Tiger Reserve, home to the rare pseudo-melanistic tigers, has seen a major crackdown on poachers, with 12 arrests made in connection with the seizure of a melanistic tiger skin. However, the main accused remains absconding, raising concerns over the effectiveness of the Rs. 100 crore annual budget allocated for the reserve's protection.

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In a shocking incident, the Baripada Forest Division in Mayurbhanj district, Odisha, seized the skin of an adult melanistic tiger (commonly known as a black tiger) from poachers. Authorities arrested a total of 12 individuals in connection with the case, though the main accused remains absconding.

Melanistic tigers, characterised by their striking dark-striped coats due to a rare pseudo-melanism genetic mutation, are unique to Similipal Tiger Reserve, the only known wild habitat for this variant worldwide. The reserve is home to an estimated 13 such tigers, based on previous records, making each loss a severe blow to biodiversity and conservation efforts.

Rs 100 Crore Budget, AI Cameras Fail to Stop Poachers

According to the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Baripada, the tiger was killed within the past month.

This poaching incident comes despite substantial government funding, over Rs. 100 crore annually from the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) and the Odisha government for tiger protection, habitat management, and anti-poaching measures in Similipal.

Advanced technologies, including AI-based surveillance cameras installed to detect intruders and poachers in real-time, have been deployed to bolster security. Yet, the killing of this precious animal raises serious concerns about the effectiveness of these systems and overall enforcement on the ground.

Critics argue that despite crores spent on conservation, poaching persists, threatening the fragile population of these globally unique tigers. Accountability remains a key question: Who will take responsibility for these lapses in protection?

Forest officials continue investigations to apprehend the remaining suspects and trace the poaching network. This case underscores the urgent need for stronger implementation of safeguards to preserve Similipal's rare melanistic tigers for future generations.

About Similipal Tiger Reserve

Similipal Tiger Reserve is the only place in the world to house the rare black tigers. STR was declared one of the nine Tiger Reserves of India in 1973. It is the second-largest biosphere reserve in Asia and is listed under the UNESCO network of biosphere reserves. (ANI)