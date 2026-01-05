Rape convict and Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh has been granted a 40-day parole and released from Rohtak's Sunaria jail. His lawyer defended the move as a legal right, amid a history of frequent temporary releases.

Rape convict and Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was released from Sunaria jail in Rohtak on Monday after being granted a 40-day parole, officials said. This is not the first instance of parole granted to the self-styled godman, whose temporary releases in the past have drawn political criticism and security concerns, In the month of August, Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh has been granted a 40-day parole, his counsel, Advocate Jatinder Khurana.

Legal Justification for Parole

Speaking to ANI, Khurana stated, "Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh has been given a 40-day parole under the law. Every convict has the right to avail a 70-day parole and a 21-day furlough in a year. During this parole period, he will stay at his ashram in Sirsa."

Earlier on April 9, Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was granted a 21-day furlough, marking the 13th time he has been temporarily released from prison since his conviction. His lawyer, Jitendra Khurana, confirmed the development, stating that the furlough was approved through proper legal channels. "There is nothing extraordinary in this. It is the legal right of a prisoner to receive up to 70 days of parole and 21 days of furlough in a year. This is not a favour but part of the due legal process," Khurana said.

History of Temporary Releases

Since his incarceration, Ram Rahim has received multiple paroles and furloughs. He was first granted a one-day parole in 2020, followed by a 12-hour parole in 2021. In 2022, he received 21 days of furlough and 30 days of parole. The following year, 2023, saw him out on two furloughs and 40 days of parole. In 2024, he was granted a 50-day furlough and a 20-day parole. Now, in 2025, this marks his second release from prison.

Details of Conviction

Ram Rahim is currently serving a 20-year sentence in Sunaria jail in Rohtak, Haryana, for raping two of his disciples. (ANI)